Memphis, TN

cenlanow.com

Toddler thrown, Memphis man arrested in apartment attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room and attacked the child’s aunt. According to a police affidavit, officers were called to an apartment complex on River Trace Drive. When they arrived they found three...
MEMPHIS, TN

