Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other. The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs. Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO