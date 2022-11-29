ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Von Miller Drops OBJ Free Agency Bombshell

Von Miller has been trying to recruit OBJ harder than anyone else. Von Miller is currently dealing with an injury, although that isn’t stopping him from helping out his team. The Buffalo Bills are looking to finish the year out strong, and they are still recruiting players. Of course, Miller’s recruitment has mostly focused on Odell Beckham Jr.
The Spun

Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals New Details Of His Injury

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been out since Oct. 23 due to a hip injury. As of now, he's expected to return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Chiefs. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Chase said he wants to take reps in Week 13. Chase revealed that he suffered...
CINCINNATI, OH
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
The Spun

There's "Insane" Weather At NFL's Thursday Night Game

The elements might have an impact on tonight's AFC East showdown between Buffalo and New England. It's going to be cold, but another aspect of the weather reportedly could play a bigger role. According to reporters on the scene, the wind is whipping around Gillette Stadium. "It is so windy...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Forecasting the outcome of each NFL Week 13 game

It’s December, which meteorologically speaking means the end of hurricane season and the onset of winter. For those of us in the Great Lakes, it’s been a mostly pleasant autumn. My grass is still green even though it’s too blustery (currently 29 degrees with 22 mph wind right off Lake Michigan) to go out and enjoy it.
Sporting News

Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday

An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Kyren Williams, Mike White, Jordan Mason among potential breakouts

As injuries continue to ramp up and two more bye weeks remain, fantasy owners are on the hunt for underrated sleepers who can overperform relative to their projections. In the penultimate week of the fantasy regular season, finding a waiver-wire gem or bench stash who you can ride into the fantasy football playoffs is vitally important, and our Week 13 fantasy sleeper picks, including Kyren Williams, Jordan Mason, and Mike White, can help you fill in the gaps and outscore your opponent.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
Sporting News

Dolphins vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 13

The 49ers (7-4) host the Dolphins (8-2) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday in one of the marquee games of a loaded Week 13. This matchup features two of the hotter teams in the NFL. Miami has won five-straight games and sits just one game behind the AFC-leading Chiefs, while the Niners have won four consecutive contests and have the Bay Area still buzzing over the midseason trade for Christian McCaffrey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other. The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs. Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.
TENNESSEE STATE

