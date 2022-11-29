Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Von Miller Drops OBJ Free Agency Bombshell
Von Miller has been trying to recruit OBJ harder than anyone else. Von Miller is currently dealing with an injury, although that isn’t stopping him from helping out his team. The Buffalo Bills are looking to finish the year out strong, and they are still recruiting players. Of course, Miller’s recruitment has mostly focused on Odell Beckham Jr.
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals New Details Of His Injury
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been out since Oct. 23 due to a hip injury. As of now, he's expected to return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Chiefs. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Chase said he wants to take reps in Week 13. Chase revealed that he suffered...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV
The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup. The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven. Those in the red...
There's "Insane" Weather At NFL's Thursday Night Game
The elements might have an impact on tonight's AFC East showdown between Buffalo and New England. It's going to be cold, but another aspect of the weather reportedly could play a bigger role. According to reporters on the scene, the wind is whipping around Gillette Stadium. "It is so windy...
Yardbarker
Forecasting the outcome of each NFL Week 13 game
It’s December, which meteorologically speaking means the end of hurricane season and the onset of winter. For those of us in the Great Lakes, it’s been a mostly pleasant autumn. My grass is still green even though it’s too blustery (currently 29 degrees with 22 mph wind right off Lake Michigan) to go out and enjoy it.
Panthers’ first-round pick tracker: Where is Carolina positioned for 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers are on a bye week, and with five games left on the schedule, they are in prime position to land a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sporting News
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday
An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Kyren Williams, Mike White, Jordan Mason among potential breakouts
As injuries continue to ramp up and two more bye weeks remain, fantasy owners are on the hunt for underrated sleepers who can overperform relative to their projections. In the penultimate week of the fantasy regular season, finding a waiver-wire gem or bench stash who you can ride into the fantasy football playoffs is vitally important, and our Week 13 fantasy sleeper picks, including Kyren Williams, Jordan Mason, and Mike White, can help you fill in the gaps and outscore your opponent.
Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out
Both quarterbacks missed last week with respective injuries.
Sporting News
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 70 players overall, position rankings
As the calendar once again turns to December about half of the NFL teams need to think more about how they can improve themselves in the 2023 offseason vs. playing in the 2022 postseason. A big part of that equate will next year's NFL draft, set to start April 27...
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 13
The 49ers (7-4) host the Dolphins (8-2) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday in one of the marquee games of a loaded Week 13. This matchup features two of the hotter teams in the NFL. Miami has won five-straight games and sits just one game behind the AFC-leading Chiefs, while the Niners have won four consecutive contests and have the Bay Area still buzzing over the midseason trade for Christian McCaffrey.
Sporting News
Bills' Josh Allen pays homage to Ryan Fitzpatrick with jersey in pregame warmups and postgame interviews
Josh Allen really likes to recognize where he's from and those who came before him. Sometimes it's by wearing his high school's sweatshirt. Other times, it's by earning brownie points with the broadcast crew by wearing a member's jersey. On "Thursday Night Football," it was the latter. Allen warmed up...
Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other. The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs. Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.
