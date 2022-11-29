Read full article on original website
Vermont cafe offers workforce development program aimed at people in recovery
JOHNSON, Vt. — A new cafe in Vermont’s Lamoille County is serving up something special: healthier and more productive futures for its employees. Jenna’s Coffee House will celebrate its grand opening Friday. Named after a local woman who lost her life to opioid use disorder, the coffee house will employ people in long-term recovery.
Community health workers have first statewide conference in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Thursday, Community Health Workers of Vermont and the Vermont Area Health Education Center held their first-ever statewide conference. Earlier this year, the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center received a $250k grant to help build the community health worker profession. Bernadine Mavhungu Jeranyama attended the...
Newly elected Vermont Lawmakers are in Montpelier learning the ropes of their new jobs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s newly elected state representatives and senators were in Montpelier on Thursday for a newcomer orientation. The orientation process began Tuesday and is three-and-a-half days long to make sure everybody is prepared come January. "We have a three-and-a-half day program that we work with the...
Wreaths needed to decorate veterans graves in Vermont, New York & New Hampshire
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Every year during the holiday season, volunteers nationwide place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. Vermont already has 2,000 wreaths sponsored statewide for distribution, but there's still a lot more to go. It’s just a couple of weeks into the holiday season and there are already...
Demand way up for mall Santas this year
You better watch out, you better not cry — Santa Claus is back in town this year, and for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, there's a big demand for mall Santas again. Santa.com has logged a 30% increase in demand over last year, after losing...
'Antiques Roadshow' announces when episodes shot in Vermont will air
SHELBURNE, Vt. — Get ready to set your DVRs for "Antiques Roadshow", as the popular series has finally announced when the three episodes shot in Vermont this past summer will air. According to the official show calendar, the episodes shot at Shelburne Museum will air on April 24, May...
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire
An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
Possible rail strike could cause prices to go up on goods nationwide
BERLIN, Vt. — As the nation awaits the Senate vote on a bill that would impose a labor agreement for union rail workers, there is still a chance rail workers will decide to go on strike next week. A rail strike could affect everything from gas to groceries nationwide,...
2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist
Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The defendants are currently...
'Route 91 bandit' suspect arrested by FBI, accused of robbing multiple New England banks
The FBI said it has arrested a man accused of bank robberies in four New England states, including New Hampshire. The suspect was nicknamed the "Route 91 Bandit." He is also accused of robbing banks in Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Agents said they connected Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts,...
