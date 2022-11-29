ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Community health workers have first statewide conference in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Thursday, Community Health Workers of Vermont and the Vermont Area Health Education Center held their first-ever statewide conference. Earlier this year, the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center received a $250k grant to help build the community health worker profession. Bernadine Mavhungu Jeranyama attended the...
Demand way up for mall Santas this year

You better watch out, you better not cry — Santa Claus is back in town this year, and for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, there's a big demand for mall Santas again. Santa.com has logged a 30% increase in demand over last year, after losing...
'Antiques Roadshow' announces when episodes shot in Vermont will air

SHELBURNE, Vt. — Get ready to set your DVRs for "Antiques Roadshow", as the popular series has finally announced when the three episodes shot in Vermont this past summer will air. According to the official show calendar, the episodes shot at Shelburne Museum will air on April 24, May...
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire

An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist

Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The defendants are currently...
