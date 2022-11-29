HP&R’s Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa, co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.Groups will meet at the Fisher Center: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs All Ages. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.

