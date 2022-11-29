Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
Community Happenings
HP&R’s Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa, co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.Groups will meet at the Fisher Center: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs All Ages. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. We’ll continue […]
Police: Cash, business checks taken from Humane Society in Kan.
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of cash and blank business checks from the Human Society in the 100 North 21st in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The theft occurred sometime between November 23 and November 28. Police released no additional details. The Humane Society...
hiawathaworldonline.com
First Street stop lights could cost $250K for total replacement
What’s up with the stop lights at First and Oregon in Hiawatha?. This has been a popular question around town and finding the right answer to that question is currently plaguing city and school officials.
hiawathaworldonline.com
It's my birthday!
Joyce Rush will be celebrating her 60th Birthday on Dec. 7, 2022. Join us in wishing her a happy birthday! Cards may be sent to 406 S. Ave, Highland, KS 66035.
1350kman.com
Pott. County recommends planning commissioner resign or be removed amid absences
The Pottawatomie County Commission has recommended a member of the Planning Commission resign or be forcibly removed from the board due to attendance issues. “It’s time for him to either retire or leave or be removed and it’s not a negotiation,” said Commissioner Greg Riat at Monday’s meeting.
kcur.org
Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'
The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966. Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy. "Everybody's...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Amberwell Hiawatha and Community Blood Drive to benefit local patients
Amberwell Hiawatha and the Community Blood Center is sponsoring a life-saving blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Community Blood Center (CBC) is the primary provider of blood and blood components to 70 plus hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Commissioner appointment debated at Hiawatha City meeting
The Hiawatha City Commission held a meeting Monday evening, and held a brief discussion regarding how to fill the position that will be vacated by Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg starting in January. With Shamburg sliding over to the mayor’s chair, the final two years of her unexpired term as Streets &...
KMZU
Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph
St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
hiawathaworldonline.com
A Hometown Christmas celebration
Christmas season is in full swing this month with several community events for the family!. Check out these local events, sponsored by local organizations such as the Hiawatha Chamber, Robinson Lions and Hiawatha Parks and Recreation along with others.
kchi.com
Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers
A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
nwmissourinews.com
Elks Lodge moves to new location
Maryville's lodge stands at North Main Street but will be saying goodbye to its current location in February 2023. The Elks Lodge will not be fully closing its doors, but opening new ones. It is moving forward to better with a new location. Two years ago, it bought the old Public Safety building and started tearing up the inside to build its new home for its members.
Now That’s Rural: Amelia Earhart
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. The pilot has come in for a landing. In this case, the pilot is the famous aviator Amelia Earhart (or her replica in the form of a bronze statue), and her landing place isn’t an airport — it’s the nation’s capitol.
Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Imagine being in pain 24-hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can’t fix what it is. That’s what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life. Deters is a registered nurse. She […]
WIBW
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City inmates charged for throwing punches
FALLS CITY - A pair of inmates at the Richardson County jail are facing additional felony charges for throwing punches at each other on Nov. 5. A sheriff’s deputy told the court that jail video shows the men throwing simultaneous punches after leaving a common area of the jail.
