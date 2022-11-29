ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hiawathaworldonline.com

Community Happenings

HP&R’s Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa, co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.Groups will meet at the Fisher Center: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs All Ages. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
HIAWATHA, KS
KSNT News

Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. We’ll continue […]
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Cash, business checks taken from Humane Society in Kan.

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of cash and blank business checks from the Human Society in the 100 North 21st in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The theft occurred sometime between November 23 and November 28. Police released no additional details. The Humane Society...
ATCHISON, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

It's my birthday!

Joyce Rush will be celebrating her 60th Birthday on Dec. 7, 2022. Join us in wishing her a happy birthday! Cards may be sent to 406 S. Ave, Highland, KS 66035.
HIGHLAND, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Commissioner appointment debated at Hiawatha City meeting

The Hiawatha City Commission held a meeting Monday evening, and held a brief discussion regarding how to fill the position that will be vacated by Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg starting in January. With Shamburg sliding over to the mayor’s chair, the final two years of her unexpired term as Streets &...
KMZU

Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
hiawathaworldonline.com

A Hometown Christmas celebration

Christmas season is in full swing this month with several community events for the family!. Check out these local events, sponsored by local organizations such as the Hiawatha Chamber, Robinson Lions and Hiawatha Parks and Recreation along with others.
HIAWATHA, KS
kchi.com

Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers

A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
RUSHVILLE, MO
KSNT News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
nwmissourinews.com

Elks Lodge moves to new location

Maryville's lodge stands at North Main Street but will be saying goodbye to its current location in February 2023. The Elks Lodge will not be fully closing its doors, but opening new ones. It is moving forward to better with a new location. Two years ago, it bought the old Public Safety building and started tearing up the inside to build its new home for its members.
MARYVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Now That’s Rural: Amelia Earhart

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. The pilot has come in for a landing. In this case, the pilot is the famous aviator Amelia Earhart (or her replica in the form of a bronze statue), and her landing place isn’t an airport — it’s the nation’s capitol.
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City inmates charged for throwing punches

FALLS CITY - A pair of inmates at the Richardson County jail are facing additional felony charges for throwing punches at each other on Nov. 5. A sheriff’s deputy told the court that jail video shows the men throwing simultaneous punches after leaving a common area of the jail.
FALLS CITY, NE

