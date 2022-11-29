Read full article on original website
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to over 26 years in prison for 2020 drug bust
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after Escambia County deputies located large amounts of drugs and guns during the search of a home back in 2020. 33-year-old Charles Posey, of Pensacola, previously pled guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms offenses...
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
