Rail strike averted: Biden signs bill enforcing agreement
Washington — President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into a catastrophic recession. At the White House, Biden signed a measure passed Thursday by the Senate and Wednesday by the House. It binds rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the railroads and union leaders in September but rejected by some of the union workers.
Here’s a minute-by-minute account of Biden’s 3-hour Tuesday trip to Michigan
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI — President Joe Biden visited mid-Michigan Tuesday, Nov. 29, during a fast-paced, 3-hour and 17-minute visit aimed at highlighting how his economic plan has bolstered the state’s next-gen tech industries. The capstone of his visit involved a rally event at SK Siltron, an expanding Monitor...
Macron blasts EV subsidies law before White House dinner
Emmanuel Macron took aim at a new U.S. law that he says unfairly subsidizes North American electric-vehicle production, threatening to overshadow the French president’s trip to Washington. The Inflation Reduction Act and a separate law meant to incentivize semiconductor production “are very good for the U.S. economy, but they...
See our favorite images from President Biden’s visit to Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - President Joe Biden flew into MBS International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to visit and speak at SK Siltron. Biden met first with a dozen SK Siltron workers before delivering his speech to 565 people. He spoke for about 30 minutes. “Michigan is the manufacturing hub...
Biden wants Michigan to be early presidential primary state in 2024, Dingell says
Washington — President Joe Biden is recommending the Democratic National Committee place Michigan among the earliest states to cast votes for the 2024 presidential nominating contest, according to U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. Biden, in a letter to DNC members late Thursday, urged them to eliminate caucuses as part of...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Michigan residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment worth $2,900 is comingPhoto byKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Soon Michigan residents started getting the fortune of stimulus payments as the newly approved plan claimed.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in Michigan prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled "In Dis Cell" appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it's "incredibly dangerous" to have wireless phones inside a prison "especially with the capability of getting onto the internet." He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.
EVs injected into biofuel policy fight
These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
Vietnam's VinFast sends electric vehicles to first U.S. customers
The Vietnamese electric vehicle-maker has shipped its first batch of EVs to the United States, the company VinFast said on Friday. The company's 999 cars were shipped marking the end of a 5-year-long effort to get the cars into the U.S. market from its production hub in Southeast Asia. VinFast...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
Temporary pause on food assistance produce program lifts in January
Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks Program, which offers people on food assistance matching dollars on produce purchases and has been partially on hold since Aug. 1 at grocery stores, is expected to resume in January with a lower cap on benefits. When it’s fully operational, the Double Up Food Bucks...
Florida will pull $2 billion of assets from BlackRock over ESG
Florida will pull $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock Inc., accelerating Republicans’ fight with the world’s largest money manager over its ESG investing practices. The state treasury will immediately have Florida’s custody bank freeze about $1.43 billion worth of long-term securities and remove BlackRock as...
Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce
Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
Hyundai Could Build Three New EV Battery Plants In Georgia
Hyundai is pondering the possibility of establishing two additional EV battery plants in the United States alongside partner LG Energy Solution and one with SK Innovation. Current plans call for both of the LG factories to be located in Georgia, each with an annual capacity of approximately 35 GWh which would be enough to power some 1 million electric vehicles. While neither Hyundai nor LG Energy Solution are commenting on the reports, it is understood the two plants would be positioned close to the company’s $5.5 billion EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia.
Commerce probe finds Chinese solar manufacturers dodged US tariffs
The Commerce Department has reached a preliminary determination that Chinese solar panel manufacturers illegally circumvented U.S. tariffs by shipping them through southeast Asian nations. A Commerce official confirmed on a call with reporters Friday morning that the investigation found four companies were engaged in circumvention: BYD Hong Kong, Canadian Solar,...
Western allies move to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel
Brussels - After months of lobbying by the United States and days of fraught negotiations, Ukraine's allies are closer to implementing a plan to cap the price of Russian oil starting next week, but European ambassadors on Friday proposed a cap so close to current prices that it is not clear if it will hit the Kremlin's war chest.
Hyundai Motor, SK On sign EV battery supply pact for N. America
SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has signed an agreement to source electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America from battery maker SK On, the companies said on Tuesday.
