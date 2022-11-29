Read full article on original website
Complex
Russ Millions Calls On French The Kid & A1 X J1 For “One Of A Kind”
Just in time for the Christmas and New Year parties, one-man party-starter Russ Millions is back with a box-fresh new banger stacked with quotables and an earworm beat to stick with you well into 2023. A much more trimmed-back collaboration than the “Body” remix (although who knows what the future might hold?), this one features French The Kid and “Latest Trends” duo A1 X J1.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Complex
Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later
Sixteen years after they played mother and daughter in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited in a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair. Bassett, 64, kicked things off by mentioning 29-year-old Keke’s impression of her, which the Nope actress recently updated in a promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Latto, Nas, 21 Savage Metro Boomin, and More
We’re almost at the end of 2022. But before you get out your new calendars, we still have a few more new music releases to get through. This week, Latto and GloRilla teamed up for their rambunctious single “FTCU.” Nas and 21 Savage joined forces for their soulful collaboration, “One Mic One Gun.” And Metro Boomin’ tapped the Weeknd and 21 Savage to recreate a classic 2000s hit. This week’s list also includes new music from ASAP Rocky, 2KBABY, and Babyface Ray.
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Killy, MikeZup, Sadboi
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. Killy’s “Y” might be the closest thing he’s released to a club anthem. With a catchy chorus full of questions and braggadocious verses, this new track is destined to be played infinitely during late-night drives. It’s the official single for the Crazy Life of Sin EP.
Complex
Stream Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album f/ Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Takeoff, and More
Metro Boomin has returned in full force with his sophomore studio album, Heroes & Villains. The celebrated producer’s follow-up to Not All Heroes Wear Capes—his star-studded, chart-topping 2018 release—features a who’s who list of collaborators like The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and the late Takeoff. 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Future all boast four appearances; Don Toliver shows up three times, and Young Thug twice. Also included on the 15-song project are Gunna, Chris Brown, Young Nudy, John Legend, and Mustafa the Poet.
Complex
‘Tunnel Vision’: Ja Rule Takes a Look Back as He Starts a New Personal Era
From 1999-2003 Ja Rule was among the biggest rappers on Earth, alongside his Murder Inc. (supergroup that never was) cohort of Jay-Z and DMX. The Hollis kid’s trajectory was fairly stunning, introducing himself with a stellar but very safe late ’90s traditional New York Def Jam rap album in Venni Vetti Vecci before hitting on the Murder Inc. Records sound Ja broke with his second album, Rule 3:36 and the pop classics “Put It on Me” and “Between Me and You.” Ja was uniquely situated, with a melodic, pop-friendly approach to rap at the very moment rap went pop, and became mainstream and commercial in a way it never had been before, and changed rap as we know it.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Complex
Drake Was the Most Streamed Artist on Spotify Canada in 2022
It’s Spotify Wrapped time again, and Drake has earned the top spot for the most streamed artist in Canada in 2022, ahead of Taylor Swift, fellow Torontonian The Weeknd, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake was also the third most played artist globally, behind...
Complex
Latto Taps GloRilla and Gangsta Boo for New Song and Video “FTCU”
Latto refuses to lose momentum. The 23-year-old rapper returned this week with her new banger “FTCU”—a.k.a. “Fuck the Club Up”—and its official video. The song features Southern rappers GloRilla and the legendary Gangsta Boo. Latto praised the latter MC during her recent interview with Nardwuar, questioning why the former Three 6 Mafia member is often overlooked.
Complex
Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist for the Third Year in a Row
For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide. As revealed by the streaming platform in its annual Spotify Wrapped, Bad Bunny held onto the top spot after he was the most-streamed artist in 2020 and 2021. To celebrate the achievement, Spotify has temporarily changed the heart button to the sad-face cyclops heart featured on the cover of his most recent album, Un Verano Sin Ti. Bad Bunny also scored two songs in the most-streamed songs globally list, with "Me Porto Bonito" with Chencho Coreleon at No. 4 and "Tití Me Preguntó" at No. 5.
Complex
Don Cheadle and Freddie Gibbs Playfully Go Back-and-Forth About Looking Alike
Freddie Gibbs recently joked that he and Don Cheadle are lookalikes, and now the actor has offered up a response. On Tuesday, which was Cheadle’s birthday, a fan tweeted a picture of the actor at Gibbs jokingly wishing him a happy birthday. In response, the rapper retweeted the well wishes and added, “Happy birthday to the Don, my mentor @DonCheadle.”
Complex
D Double E, Kano, Knucks, Mahalia, Skillibeng Among Winners At 2022 MOBO Awards
Last night, the MOBO Awards took over London’s OVO Wembley Arena for their 25th anniversary edition, and they pulled out all the stops, with live performances, a few viral moments, and a couple of new categories to boot. Livestreamed on YouTube (with a special broadcast to be shown on...
Complex
Drake’s NYC Apollo Theater Concert Dates Postponed to 2023
Drake’s pair of Apollo Theater shows have been postponed to January less than a week ahead of the previously scheduled dates, per a statement sent to Complex. The Her Loss rapper was originally set to perform at the New York City venue in November, but he decided to move the show to December and add a second one after the date clashed with Takeoff’s funeral in Atlanta. Citing “production delays,” the two shows will now be held on Jan. 21 and 22.
Complex
Quentin Miller Responds to Speculation He Was Ghostwriter on Nas’ ‘King’s Disease II’
After a viral clip fueled rumors that Quentin Miller “ghostwrote” for Nas, the prolific songwriter has hit back against critics. Miller is credited as a writer on Nas’ King’s Disease II song “The Pressure,” and in a video the Atlanta native broke down how he isn’t a ghostwriter despite the label following him ever since it was revealed he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake in 2015.
Complex
Cher Opens Up About Relationship to Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: ‘On Paper It’s Kind of Ridiculous’
Cher isn’t holding back any juicy details when it comes to her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, the singer detailed what attracts her to the rapper. The couple was romantically linked earlier this month after they were spotted holding hands.
Complex
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Christine McVie Dead at 79
Singer-songwriter Christine McVie, who served as the co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, has died at age 79 following a short illness. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” said her family in a statement released on Thursday, per Variety. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”
Complex
SKIMS Unveils Holiday 2022 Campaign Starring Snoop Dogg and His Family
Snoop Dogg and his family are the new faces of SKIMS. The shape- and loungewear brand returned this week with its Holiday 2022 campaign starring the West Coast rapper, his wife Shante Broadus, as well as their children and grandchildren. They were named SKIMS’ Family of the Year, a title previously bestowed upon Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and their daughters.
