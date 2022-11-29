Sarah C. Karmon has been named executive director of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) and an associate vice president of alumni affairs and development following a national search and extensive consultation process that included perspectives from volunteer leaders, members of the University’s governing boards and senior leadership, and a survey of several thousand alumni volunteers, said Brian K. Lee, vice president of alumni affairs and development. The news follows a vote today from the HAA board of directors to approve the appointment. Karmon will officially take up her new position in January.

