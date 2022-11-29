Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Health
Shawn Ginwright Named Professor of Practice
Harvard Graduate School of Education Dean Bridget Long today announced that author, activist, and educator Shawn Ginwright has been named professor of practice. A scholar of youth development, with a specific focus on racial equity, social and emotional learning, and civic engagement, Ginwright will be joining the HGSE senior faculty in summer 2023.
Harvard Health
Biography of a place
Harvard junior Zane Jones became immediately captivated when looking through the scrapbook of Marion Hathway. The collection of notes, photographs, newspaper clippings, exams, and grades documents Hathway’s senior year at Radcliffe College. A student there from 1912 to 1916, the future social worker and educator’s scrapbook documents the active role she took in women’s suffrage, marching for the vote and speaking to voters on election day.
Harvard Health
13 projects win grants to continue fostering diversity, inclusion on campus
The Harvard Culture Lab Innovation Fund (HCLIF) has awarded grants to 13 teams that have designed and created projects aimed at fostering diversity and equity on campus while helping advance a culture of inclusion. “Changing culture around equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging at Harvard and elsewhere requires new ideas not...
Harvard Health
Sarah Karmon named new HAA executive director
Sarah C. Karmon has been named executive director of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) and an associate vice president of alumni affairs and development following a national search and extensive consultation process that included perspectives from volunteer leaders, members of the University’s governing boards and senior leadership, and a survey of several thousand alumni volunteers, said Brian K. Lee, vice president of alumni affairs and development. The news follows a vote today from the HAA board of directors to approve the appointment. Karmon will officially take up her new position in January.
Harvard Health
Tackling climate change with ‘sleeves rolled up’
The state of climate change and sustainability education at Harvard was the focus of a virtual forum hosted by the Division of Continuing Education and Harvard Extension School. Attracting more than 400 members of the Harvard community, participants heard from the leadership of several Schools who explored how faculty and...
Comments / 0