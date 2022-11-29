See inside a cowboy ranch in the Las Vegas desert, where teepees run $131 a night on Airbnb and guests can throw axes and do cattle drives
- Rob and Sandi Croft own four Airbnbs — two tiny houses and two teepees — at Sandy Valley Ranch in Nevada.
- In addition to those, they manage two wagons that serve as accommodations on the property.
- Their goal is for guests to have a "true cowboy experience."
Guests get the full cowboy experience — including horseback riding, cattle penning, and cattle driving. The ranch also has a gun range, and offers cowboy games — from tug-of-war to ax throwing. Experienced wranglers lead guests on two- or three-hour rides through Mojave Desert, with horses matched to riders based on their experience and skill level. While the ranch doesn't have a restaurant, there's a cooking staff that provides guests with meals — like barbecue chicken or steak — so long as they order ahead of time. The ranch team pays attention to small details — even branding the bread with its logo. The dining area is adorned with eclectic Western-themed decor, like bandana place settings. Each place setting also has the ranch's logo. The ranch has a gift shop with T-shirts and bandanas for sale. The Hummingbird House House is situated next to a Victorian-era red wagon. The house was built as a passion project by Rob Croft. It took six months to build, including a couple months he took off due to an illness. Details of the house are all painted and made by hand. The welcoming heart detail was made with horseshoes. Guests are encouraged to leave their names and experiences in the guest book. The house is a reflection of its owners' personalities and style, with many of their personal belongings and gifts from friends decorating the interior. Nothing in the home was store bought — it was either gifted, custom made, purchased during their travels or something they upcycled. The table, cupboards, bed, and couch were custom made to fit the space. Sandi says guests are often surprised by how well they can live in such a small space when the space is used efficiently. The house is approximately 280 square feet. The rug was bought while the couple was traveling in Turkey. The sinks were purchased in Mexico during their travels there. The owl figure and picture of a Native American chief were both gifts from friends. The stained glass window by the bed features a hummingbird, which was how the house got its name. The house has a small, two-person seating area under a Mesquite tree. Small signs help guests navigate the expansive ranch. The Peacock Tiny House was the second tiny house Rob Croft built. Rob Croft worked to improve his first tiny house design, and add more to it — like a more spacious loft for sleeping and a rooftop deck. The Eagle Feather teepee was Rob and Sandi's third property on the ranch. The Raven's Nest teepee was their fourth property. The teepees even have swamp coolers and nearby outdoor showers for guests. Sandi and Rob also manage the property's two wagons. The vintage wagon was handmade by a family member of the ranch owner, Marilyn Gubler. The four one-of-a-kind accommodations offer guests a real-life, up-close ranch experience where they can wake up surrounded by desert landscape, eat at the dining hall, ride horses and play traditional cowboy games without having to leave the property.
