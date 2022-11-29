ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

See inside a cowboy ranch in the Las Vegas desert, where teepees run $131 a night on Airbnb and guests can throw axes and do cattle drives

By Jamie Killin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhGcL_0jR9lmKU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRD2l_0jR9lmKU00
Sandy Valley Ranch is a 160-acre ranch just 45 miles outside of Las Vegas.

Steve Makowski

  • Rob and Sandi Croft own four Airbnbs — two tiny houses and two teepees — at Sandy Valley Ranch in Nevada.
  • In addition to those, they manage two wagons that serve as accommodations on the property.
  • Their goal is for guests to have a "true cowboy experience."
Sandy Valley Ranch is a 160-acre ranch just 45 miles outside of Las Vegas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aI69s_0jR9lmKU00
Sandy Valley Ranch is an 160-acre ranch just 45 miles outside of Las Vegas.

Steve Makowski

On it, Airbnb hosts Rob and Sandi Croft rent out tiny homes, teepees, and a wagon to guests. They manage the accommodations for the ranch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CuaN_0jR9lmKU00
Rob and Sandi Croft.

Courtesy of Rob and Sandi Croft

You can read more about their business here .

Guests get the full cowboy experience — including horseback riding, cattle penning, and cattle driving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003MKT_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The ranch also has a gun range, and offers cowboy games — from tug-of-war to ax throwing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWcrd_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Experienced wranglers lead guests on two- or three-hour rides through Mojave Desert, with horses matched to riders based on their experience and skill level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWIa9_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

While the ranch doesn't have a restaurant, there's a cooking staff that provides guests with meals — like barbecue chicken or steak — so long as they order ahead of time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPxI0_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The ranch team pays attention to small details — even branding the bread with its logo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXnlT_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The dining area is adorned with eclectic Western-themed decor, like bandana place settings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mde6e_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Each place setting also has the ranch's logo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efMmD_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The ranch has a gift shop with T-shirts and bandanas for sale.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5z70_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The Hummingbird House House is situated next to a Victorian-era red wagon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvvpS_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The house was built as a passion project by Rob Croft. It took six months to build, including a couple months he took off due to an illness.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umYVD_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Details of the house are all painted and made by hand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ie0OP_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The welcoming heart detail was made with horseshoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4WJ0_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Guests are encouraged to leave their names and experiences in the guest book.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYkeT_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The house is a reflection of its owners' personalities and style, with many of their personal belongings and gifts from friends decorating the interior.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLXlo_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Nothing in the home was store bought — it was either gifted, custom made, purchased during their travels or something they upcycled.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFCEg_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The table, cupboards, bed, and couch were custom made to fit the space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aii5_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Sandi says guests are often surprised by how well they can live in such a small space when the space is used efficiently.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9pEb_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The house is approximately 280 square feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Py4Bf_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The rug was bought while the couple was traveling in Turkey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJjFe_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The sinks were purchased in Mexico during their travels there.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUkPX_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The owl figure and picture of a Native American chief were both gifts from friends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SctId_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The stained glass window by the bed features a hummingbird, which was how the house got its name.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zl2r8_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The house has a small, two-person seating area under a Mesquite tree.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4AKV_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Small signs help guests navigate the expansive ranch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlSSD_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The Peacock Tiny House was the second tiny house Rob Croft built.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAs3V_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Rob Croft worked to improve his first tiny house design, and add more to it — like a more spacious loft for sleeping and a rooftop deck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gge1z_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The Eagle Feather teepee was Rob and Sandi's third property on the ranch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2hqq_0jR9lmKU00

Timothy Dahl

The Raven's Nest teepee was their fourth property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABKPD_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The teepees even have swamp coolers and nearby outdoor showers for guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QplI_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Sandi and Rob also manage the property's two wagons. The vintage wagon was handmade by a family member of the ranch owner, Marilyn Gubler.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIkfE_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

The four one-of-a-kind accommodations offer guests a real-life, up-close ranch experience where they can wake up surrounded by desert landscape, eat at the dining hall, ride horses and play traditional cowboy games without having to leave the property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTKw2_0jR9lmKU00

Steve Makowski

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas

Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
TheStreet

New Casino Owner Closes Beloved Las Vegas Strip Attraction

When a major property changes hands on the Las Vegas Strip, the new owner usually wants to put its stamp on the property. That doesn't always happen quickly. Bally's (BALY) - Get Free Report, for example, has closed on its purchase of Tropicana, and aside from some signage changes to denote the new owner's loyalty program, almost nothing has changed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project

New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
TMZ.com

Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
Business Insider

Business Insider

756K+
Followers
45K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy