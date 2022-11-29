Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Daily Free Press
‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report
The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
San Francisco 49ers Get Huge Defensive Boost Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The 49ers is a top-rated defense in the NFL, and it's about to get even better. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis and an ankle fracture for almost two months. Armstead, who hasn’t ...
Micah Parsons Reveals His 'Hateful Eight': Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is the best player in the NFL under the age of 25, according to ESPN.
CBS Sports
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
Eagles’ Jordan Davis gets closer to returning after injury landed him on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been rehabbing with the team’s medical and training staff, trying to work his way back on the field to complete his first season in the NFL. With a move the Eagles made Wednesday, it appears Davis is getting closer to being on the field again after an ankle injury sidelined him.
Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers
December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot
It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel calls out Tua Tagovailoa over high school highlight video: 'Your technique was trash'
Mike McDaniel has taken the NFL by storm with his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to put his offensive players in the best position to succeed. The Miami Dolphins have tied a franchise record by scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games for a reason. While McDaniel has been...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
NBC Sports
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster
Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Minnesota Vikings Patrick Peterson’s Wife, Antonique Peterson
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is constantly in the spotlight, whether it’s for his podcast jab at rival Kyler Murray or his shirtless, chain-dancing celebrations. But his time, Patrick Peterson’s wife, Antonique Peterson, has piqued fans’ interest. The NFL pro’s wife is a doctor who prefers privacy online and has her Instagram account set to private. So we reveal more about Patrick Peterson’s wife in this Antonique Peterson wiki.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Claimed by O's
Diaz was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. After spending slightly more than one week in the Pirates organization, Diaz will now ship out to Baltimore. The 26-year-old first baseman has struggled mightily during his big-league career, slashing .181/.227/.340 over 343 career plate appearances. However, Diaz is out of minor-league options so he could still make the Orioles' major-league roster, unless the team decides to press their luck and pass him through waivers once again.
CBS Sports
Browns' Harrison Bryant: To cover for Njoku on Sunday
Bryant is in line to serve as the Browns' No. 1 tight end Sunday at Houston with David Njoku (knee) ruled out for the contest, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Njoku previously sat out Weeks 8 and 10 due to a sprained left ankle, which allowed Bryant to take on an elevated snap share in those two outings. Still, getting 72 and 76 percent of the offensive plays resulted in only three catches (on three targets) for 15 yards and a touchdown for Bryant during that span. As a result, he seemingly is a TD-dependent option, despite the upcoming increased workload.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
Comments / 0