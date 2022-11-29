ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

North Texas will bask in the sun before winter returns. Here’s the timeline

By Tom Johanningmeier
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

The warm weather won’t last long.

After a breezy and warm afternoon across North Texas, a cold front will plunge temperatures into the 30s by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

After morning clouds, skies will turn sunny by Tuesday afternoon with southwest winds pushing North Texas highs to the high 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night with strong north winds and temperatures in the 20s and 30s behind the front.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s before a warm-up pushes temperatures to the mid-60s Friday and Saturday.

