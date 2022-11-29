ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Visual Artist LaToya Ruby Frazier’s ‘Flint Is Family in Three Acts’ Exhibit Now Through Dec 30

By BLAC Staff
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

Flint Is Family In Three Acts is a multi-part exhibition by renowned artist LaToya Ruby Frazier that is on exhibition now in Flint and Ann Arbor through Dec 30. For five years, Frazier researched and collaborated with two poets, activists, mothers and residents of Flint, Michigan , Shea Cobb and Amber Hasan, as they endured one of the most devastating ecological crises in U.S. history.

Frazier first traveled to Flint in 2016, as part of a magazine commission to create a photo essay about the water crisis . During that trip she met Shea Cobb, a Flint poet, activist and mother who became Frazier’s collaborator in what would evolve into a five-year body of work . Divided into three acts, Flint is Family follows Cobb as she fights for her family’s and community’s health and wellbeing.

Resulting in an astonishing collection of photographs, video, and texts Frazier curated and developed into what is now, Flint Is Family In Three Acts (2016−2021). With the mission to advocate for access to clean and safe drinking water for all regardless of race, religion and economic status, the exhibit serves as a wake up call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upH2C_0jR9lg2800
Shea Standing Above the Flint River on the Flint River Trail near the University of Michigan–Flint Campus, Flint, Michigan, 2016–2017. Copyright LaToya Ruby Frazier. Courtesy of the artist and Gladstone Gallery

Black Flint

The collection records stories of surviving and thriving, especially within Black neighborhoods in Flint, to ensure that they remained visible in national debates concerning environmental justice. Drawing inspiration from the urgency in Frazier’s work, which also sheds light on building equitable and inclusive futures, Stamps Gallery, part of the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan, initiated a partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts and the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University to bring this important exhibition together for the first time in Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoFKu_0jR9lg2800
Nephratiti Marrying Dominik Givens, at Floyd J. McCree Courts and Human Services Center on Friday May 16, 2016, Flint. Copyright LaToya Ruby Frazier. Courtesy of the artist and Gladstone Gallery

Beyond Michigan

The photographer’s goal is to offer a creative yet instructive platform that reaches broader audiences beyond Michigan — Flint is Family: Act I (2016−2017) will take place at the Flint Institute of Arts , 1120 East Kearsley Street  |  Flint, Michigan and Act II (2017−2019) at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum , and Act III (2019) at Stamps Gallery, 201 S Division St, Ann Arbor.

The exhibition served as a catalyst to bring three disparate institutions together to deepen our understanding of individual and institutional agency in advocating for equity, transparency and environmental justice in our respective communities, while also highlighting the role of the artist as an agent for enacting positive social change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ef35n_0jR9lg2800
Flint Students and Community Members Outside Northwestern High School Awaiting the Arrival of President Barack Obama, May 4, 2016, Flint. Copyright LaToya Ruby Frazier
Courtesy of the artist and Gladstone Gallery

Flint Is Family In Three Acts is curated by Srimoyee Mitra, Tracee Glab, and Steven L. Bridges with the assistance of Jennifer Junkermeier-Khan, Rachel Winter, and Rachael Holstege. The exhibit was organized by Stamps Gallery in partnership with the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, Michigan State University, and the Flint Institute of Arts.

The post Visual Artist LaToya Ruby Frazier’s ‘Flint Is Family in Three Acts’ Exhibit Now Through Dec 30 appeared first on BLAC Media .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycitymag.com

2022 Cityzen of the Year

She’s a basketball superstar, a member of six halls-of-fame, a Senior Olympic Gold Medalist, recent Art Hurand Art of Achievement Award recipient, a champion of Flint youth and MCM’s 2022 Cityzen of the Year – Linnell Jones-McKenney. “Awww… it’s such an honor to be recognized for everything I have been blessed to accomplish,” she says, humbly. “I’m very grateful for the chance to work toward what I would like to see happen in this city. Thank you very much.”
FLINT, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
Detroit News

Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge

An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
FLINT, MI
wdet.org

What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
MICHIGAN STATE
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

The ‘Hard Nut’ Makes Its Detroit Premiere at Detroit Opera House

Mark Morris Dance Group waltzes into the Detroit Opera House this weekend for the local premiere of The Hard Nut—a playful and irreverent retelling of The Nutcracker set in the swingin’ 70s where raucous parties, and dancing Barbie Dolls and G.I Joes take centerstage amidst a flurry of gender-bending snowflakes. 48-Piece Orchestra The Hard Nut is set […] The post The ‘Hard Nut’ Makes Its Detroit Premiere at Detroit Opera House appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Biden touts unions at nonunion factory in Bay City

When President Joe Biden visited the SK Siltron chip factory in Bay City on Tuesday, he touted the value of unions. He said they built the middle-class. But the plant where he gave the remarks is not a union shop. “The middle class built America, and unions built the middle...
BAY CITY, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

676
Followers
468
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy