Amite City, LA

18-year-old arrested after six guns, ammunition and marijuana seized in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Amite City Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery earlier this month in the 800 block of South Second St.

Police determined that the victim in this armed robbery was a 15-year-old.

ACPD said the 15-year-old “was able to provide investigators with the identity of one of the suspects.”

With that knowledge, investigators focused on the suspect’s home.

With a search warrant in hand, investigators entered a home in the 300 block of Gullett St.

Nine days after the investigation started, everyone from that home was removed “safely,” according to the Amite City Police Department.

A subsequent search of the home uncovered the items listed below:

  • 3 handguns (all of which were reported stolen)
  • 1 AR Rifle
  • 2 Draco style firearms
  • Approximately 55 grams of Marijuana
  • Numerous firearm magazines and ammunition
One person was arrested in connection with this case.

18-year-old Jamarcus Cyprian was apprehended and now faces the charges listed below:

  • 14:64 Armed Robbery
  • 14:94 Illegal Use of a Weapon
  • 14:92 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
  • 3 counts of 14:69.1 Possession of Stolen Firearm
  • 14:69 Possession of Stolen Things
  • 14:95E Possession of Dangerous Weapon while in Possession of CDS

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office helped the Amite City Police Department on this case.

Nic Nagy
3d ago

should give him about 10 years no parole and maybe he will change his life path...

