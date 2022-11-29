18-year-old arrested after six guns, ammunition and marijuana seized in Louisiana
AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Amite City Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery earlier this month in the 800 block of South Second St.
Police determined that the victim in this armed robbery was a 15-year-old.
ACPD said the 15-year-old “was able to provide investigators with the identity of one of the suspects.”
With that knowledge, investigators focused on the suspect’s home.
With a search warrant in hand, investigators entered a home in the 300 block of Gullett St.
Nine days after the investigation started, everyone from that home was removed “safely,” according to the Amite City Police Department.
A subsequent search of the home uncovered the items listed below:
- 3 handguns (all of which were reported stolen)
- 1 AR Rifle
- 2 Draco style firearms
- Approximately 55 grams of Marijuana
- Numerous firearm magazines and ammunition
One person was arrested in connection with this case.
18-year-old Jamarcus Cyprian was apprehended and now faces the charges listed below:
- 14:64 Armed Robbery
- 14:94 Illegal Use of a Weapon
- 14:92 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- 3 counts of 14:69.1 Possession of Stolen Firearm
- 14:69 Possession of Stolen Things
- 14:95E Possession of Dangerous Weapon while in Possession of CDS
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office helped the Amite City Police Department on this case.
