NY Jets have to maximize a major mismatch to defeat Vikings
The New York Jets need one of their best players to go bananas in Minneapolis. In the standings, the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings have a two-game advantage over the 7-4 New York Jets, but these teams are closer than their records indicate. As a matter of fact, the Jets (+34) have a better point differential than the Vikings (+5) despite having a more difficult strength-of-schedule (.524 to .490).
3 mismatches in Vikings’ favor that NY Jets must overcome
The New York Jets have to mitigate some tough mismatches in Minnesota. We at Jets X-Factor have already spent quite a bit of time explaining some of the areas where the New York Jets have an advantage over the Minnesota Vikings. Now, it’s time to flip the script. Where do the 9-2 Vikings have an advantage?
The one matchup that could sink the NY Jets vs. the Vikings
The Vikings have a duo who lead the NFL in a crucial category. The New York Jets are in a totally different headspace than just one week ago. Following the team’s soul-crushing loss to the Patriots and Zach Wilson’s subsequent benching, the Jets’ season appeared to hang in the balance. After Mike White‘s superb performance against the Bears, coupled with another bend-but-don’t-break effort from the defense and some strong offensive line, receiver, and running back play, the narrative has changed. Jets fans are (cautiously) optimistic that White can lead them to the playoffs.
NY Jets must quickly fix a growing defensive issue
New York Jets must clean up their fundamentals to maintain defensive dominance. The New York Jets defense is firing on all cylinders. Jeff Ulbrich‘s rapidly ascending group is allowing only 12.7 points per game across its past six contests. For the year, the Jets are ranked fourth in scoring defense (17.8 points per game), fifth in total defense (308.8 yards per game), and fourth in defensive DVOA.
New York Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in Queens
New York Sen. Joe Addabbo laid his Jets-to-Queens cards on the table. New York Sen. Joe Addabbo just made many friends by speaking quite bluntly about the New York Jets. Although Addabbo acknowledges it’s a longshot, the New York Senator wants the Jets to move back to Queens. More specifically, he’d like to see the organization make its new home in Willets Point, per Legal Sports Report.
Week 13 NFL best bets: Back the underdogs
NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Bet on the underdogs. Week 13 of the NFL season is here, which means we are entering crunch time before the playoffs start. There are a bunch of intriguing matchups this week, and none are bigger than the AFC Championship rematch in Cincinnati. The Chiefs head to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in what should be a terrific game.
Former Panthers safety believes Steve Wilks has done enough to shed interim tag
It's still unclear what direction the Carolina Panthers will go in with the head coaching position after firing Matt Rhule back in October. However, seven weeks into his interim gig, Steve Wilks has already gained the support of former safety Tre Boston. The Panthers have had mixed results since Wilks...
Grading every Mike White throw vs. Chicago Bears
White wasted no time showing that he is capable of leading the New York Jets to success. He captained New York’s first game-opening touchdown drive of the season and never looked back as he enjoyed a stellar afternoon, leading the Jets to a 31-10 victory. When looking back at...
NY Jets-Bills game not flexed—but not for the reason you think
The Jets’ Sunday Night Football drought continues. As Jet X writer Geoff Magliocchetti recently predicted, the New York Jets’ critical tilt with the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 is, indeed, staying put at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The last time the Jets played on NBC’s Sunday Night...
Aaron Rodgers spends 39th birthday at Milwaukee Bucks game
Aaron Rodgers is spending his 39th birthday at the Fiserv Forum cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks! The Packers quarterback was seen at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NY Jets’ rookie edge defenders providing overlooked impact
Drafted three rounds apart, both Johnson and Clemons are critical parts of the Jets’ defense. There are many players on the New York Jets‘ defense who receive credit for their complete turnaround. Sauce Gardner gets the most hype as befits the No. 4 overall pick, especially one who...
Analyzing Mike White’s explosion vs. Bears | NY Jets Film
Watching the film showcases the mental fortitude of New York Jets quarterback Mike White. The New York Jets left their Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots facing true adversity. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson struggled mightily yet again. It continued a concerning trend, as Wilson has been much more...
Why Vikings are not as scary for NY Jets as their record indicates
Sometimes you are not what your record says you are. Heading on the road to face a 9-2 team is generally a daunting task. However, the Minnesota Vikings may just be the worst 9-2 team in NFL history. That is not to say that the Jets should overlook the Vikings;...
NY Jets are letting fans vote on team’s uniform for Vikings game
You can help decide which uniform the New York Jets will wear. It seems as if New York Jets fans spend more time discussing uniforms than any other NFL fanbase (I may be partially responsible for that, as I talk about the uniforms way too much). The franchise is embracing...
