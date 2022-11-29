ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Jets have to maximize a major mismatch to defeat Vikings

The New York Jets need one of their best players to go bananas in Minneapolis. In the standings, the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings have a two-game advantage over the 7-4 New York Jets, but these teams are closer than their records indicate. As a matter of fact, the Jets (+34) have a better point differential than the Vikings (+5) despite having a more difficult strength-of-schedule (.524 to .490).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The one matchup that could sink the NY Jets vs. the Vikings

The Vikings have a duo who lead the NFL in a crucial category. The New York Jets are in a totally different headspace than just one week ago. Following the team’s soul-crushing loss to the Patriots and Zach Wilson’s subsequent benching, the Jets’ season appeared to hang in the balance. After Mike White‘s superb performance against the Bears, coupled with another bend-but-don’t-break effort from the defense and some strong offensive line, receiver, and running back play, the narrative has changed. Jets fans are (cautiously) optimistic that White can lead them to the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NY Jets must quickly fix a growing defensive issue

New York Jets must clean up their fundamentals to maintain defensive dominance. The New York Jets defense is firing on all cylinders. Jeff Ulbrich‘s rapidly ascending group is allowing only 12.7 points per game across its past six contests. For the year, the Jets are ranked fourth in scoring defense (17.8 points per game), fifth in total defense (308.8 yards per game), and fourth in defensive DVOA.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in Queens

New York Sen. Joe Addabbo laid his Jets-to-Queens cards on the table. New York Sen. Joe Addabbo just made many friends by speaking quite bluntly about the New York Jets. Although Addabbo acknowledges it’s a longshot, the New York Senator wants the Jets to move back to Queens. More specifically, he’d like to see the organization make its new home in Willets Point, per Legal Sports Report.
QUEENS, NY
Week 13 NFL best bets: Back the underdogs

NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13: Bet on the underdogs. Week 13 of the NFL season is here, which means we are entering crunch time before the playoffs start. There are a bunch of intriguing matchups this week, and none are bigger than the AFC Championship rematch in Cincinnati. The Chiefs head to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in what should be a terrific game.
TENNESSEE STATE
Grading every Mike White throw vs. Chicago Bears

White wasted no time showing that he is capable of leading the New York Jets to success. He captained New York’s first game-opening touchdown drive of the season and never looked back as he enjoyed a stellar afternoon, leading the Jets to a 31-10 victory. When looking back at...
CHICAGO, IL
NY Jets’ rookie edge defenders providing overlooked impact

Drafted three rounds apart, both Johnson and Clemons are critical parts of the Jets’ defense. There are many players on the New York Jets‘ defense who receive credit for their complete turnaround. Sauce Gardner gets the most hype as befits the No. 4 overall pick, especially one who...
Analyzing Mike White’s explosion vs. Bears | NY Jets Film

Watching the film showcases the mental fortitude of New York Jets quarterback Mike White. The New York Jets left their Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots facing true adversity. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson struggled mightily yet again. It continued a concerning trend, as Wilson has been much more...
CHICAGO, IL
Florham Park, NJ
