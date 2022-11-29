ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

wcyb.com

Elizabethton Sip and Shop event set for Friday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Downtown Elizabethton has a special evening planned for Friday night, and you are invited. Several small businesses are hosting a Sip and Shop event. Businesses will be open for extended shopping hours and you sip on delicious beverages. There will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Famous Budweiser Clydesdales bring smiles to the Tri-Cities area

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in the region for the first time in several years. While families are enjoying seeing them putting on a show in parades, there's also plenty of work taking place behind the scenes to ensure the Clydesdales are prepared. "You...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

City of Kingsport holds 'Christmas in Kingsport'

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport is hosting Christmas in Kingsport on Saturday. There will be several events in Glen Bruce Park. These events include a Jingle and Mingle Shop and Hop, a historical walking tour, food trucks, and lots more. The Kingsport Christmas parade will begin...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol convenience store adds drive-through service

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol convenience store is expanding its services by adding a drive-through. The owners of Bobby's Market in Bristol, Virginia, decided to make the store convenient by providing food, candy, and tobacco products at the drive-through. Logan Batrick said the pandemic played a part in...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Black Friday impacts local businesses

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Despite high inflation, shoppers are still spending big this holiday season. Alexander Brumlik, Associate Economic Professor of King University, says behavioral economics plays a part in shopping habits. This is the first promotional holiday season we've seen, this is where companies have to offer big...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

We Salute You: December 2022

If you have a veteran you would like featured, please email his/her name, what branch he/she served and/or are serving in, when and where he/she served or are serving, and any other information you'd like to share to wesaluteyou@wcyb.com. December 1: Thomas Ramey, Kingsport, Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol Christmas Parade set for Thursday; famous Budweiser Clydesdales expected

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade is set for Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to be in the parade!. The downtown parade will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade route begins on the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard. It will continue down State Street and end at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour kicks off

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — As the Christmas season ramps up, there are plenty of chances for you to see Christmas lights across our region. In Abingdon, this year's Holiday Lights Driving Tour kicked off Thursday and it runs until December 30. It features lights and decorations from homes and...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Allandale Mansion to host self-guided Christmas tours

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Allandale Mansion in Kingsport is hosting its Christmas tours this weekend. There will be self-guided tours through the mansion and Christmas trees will be in every room. There will also be decorations and antiques to look at. Organizers say the tours also include harp...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Pet owners feeling the pinch of record high veterinary bills

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Pet owners are feeling the pinch of record high veterinarian bills. While there are many reasons for the increase, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation is the biggest factor. One pet owner told News 5 she is experiencing the increase firsthand....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Washington County, Virginia Courthouse renovation project ahead of schedule

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Significant work is now taking place on the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. "About two weeks ago, steel started started coming out of the ground, so the foundations are complete, the elevator shafts have been constructed and underway, and the steel is coming up," said Jason Berry, Washington County Administrator.
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

55th annual Abingdon Kiwanis Christmas Parade to take place Saturday

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Abingdon is getting in the holiday spirit, gearing up for its Christmas parade. The 55th annual Abingdon Kiwanis Christmas Parade will take place Saturday. The event will begin at 6 p.m., and will travel down Main Street. This year's parade will feature Bart Long's Clydesdales,...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson City prepares for winter season snow removal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City's street department is preparing its response to snow this winter. Leaders say they're in a better position this year compared to last. Assistant public works director Andy Best showed News 5 the 3,700 tons of rock salt Johnson City has ready for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Elizabethton police searching for 2 people of interest after man found dead

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the man found dead as 31-year-old Phillip M. Glass, of Elizabethton. Police said the search continues for Cody Miller and Kimberly Thomas. --- Update: The Elizabethton Police Department is searching for two people of interest after a person...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

