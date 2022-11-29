Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Elizabethton Sip and Shop event set for Friday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Downtown Elizabethton has a special evening planned for Friday night, and you are invited. Several small businesses are hosting a Sip and Shop event. Businesses will be open for extended shopping hours and you sip on delicious beverages. There will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks...
wcyb.com
Famous Budweiser Clydesdales bring smiles to the Tri-Cities area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in the region for the first time in several years. While families are enjoying seeing them putting on a show in parades, there's also plenty of work taking place behind the scenes to ensure the Clydesdales are prepared. "You...
wcyb.com
City of Kingsport holds 'Christmas in Kingsport'
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport is hosting Christmas in Kingsport on Saturday. There will be several events in Glen Bruce Park. These events include a Jingle and Mingle Shop and Hop, a historical walking tour, food trucks, and lots more. The Kingsport Christmas parade will begin...
wcyb.com
Bristol convenience store adds drive-through service
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol convenience store is expanding its services by adding a drive-through. The owners of Bobby's Market in Bristol, Virginia, decided to make the store convenient by providing food, candy, and tobacco products at the drive-through. Logan Batrick said the pandemic played a part in...
wcyb.com
Black Friday impacts local businesses
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Despite high inflation, shoppers are still spending big this holiday season. Alexander Brumlik, Associate Economic Professor of King University, says behavioral economics plays a part in shopping habits. This is the first promotional holiday season we've seen, this is where companies have to offer big...
wcyb.com
We Salute You: December 2022
If you have a veteran you would like featured, please email his/her name, what branch he/she served and/or are serving in, when and where he/she served or are serving, and any other information you'd like to share to wesaluteyou@wcyb.com. December 1: Thomas Ramey, Kingsport, Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
wcyb.com
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
wcyb.com
Bristol Christmas Parade set for Thursday; famous Budweiser Clydesdales expected
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade is set for Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to be in the parade!. The downtown parade will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade route begins on the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard. It will continue down State Street and end at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
wcyb.com
Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour kicks off
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — As the Christmas season ramps up, there are plenty of chances for you to see Christmas lights across our region. In Abingdon, this year's Holiday Lights Driving Tour kicked off Thursday and it runs until December 30. It features lights and decorations from homes and...
wcyb.com
Allandale Mansion to host self-guided Christmas tours
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Allandale Mansion in Kingsport is hosting its Christmas tours this weekend. There will be self-guided tours through the mansion and Christmas trees will be in every room. There will also be decorations and antiques to look at. Organizers say the tours also include harp...
wcyb.com
Pet owners feeling the pinch of record high veterinary bills
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Pet owners are feeling the pinch of record high veterinarian bills. While there are many reasons for the increase, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation is the biggest factor. One pet owner told News 5 she is experiencing the increase firsthand....
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia Courthouse renovation project ahead of schedule
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Significant work is now taking place on the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. "About two weeks ago, steel started started coming out of the ground, so the foundations are complete, the elevator shafts have been constructed and underway, and the steel is coming up," said Jason Berry, Washington County Administrator.
wcyb.com
55th annual Abingdon Kiwanis Christmas Parade to take place Saturday
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Abingdon is getting in the holiday spirit, gearing up for its Christmas parade. The 55th annual Abingdon Kiwanis Christmas Parade will take place Saturday. The event will begin at 6 p.m., and will travel down Main Street. This year's parade will feature Bart Long's Clydesdales,...
wcyb.com
Deputy accused of 'catfish' murders "kept to himself" after purchasing Saltville home
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — The quiet town of Saltville, Virginia -- shocked after one of its newest residents is accused of killing three members of a California family, and 'catfishing' a teenager online. Austin Lee Edwards was ultimately shot and killed by police on Friday, Nov. 25, in Riverside,...
wcyb.com
Johnson City prepares for winter season snow removal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City's street department is preparing its response to snow this winter. Leaders say they're in a better position this year compared to last. Assistant public works director Andy Best showed News 5 the 3,700 tons of rock salt Johnson City has ready for...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Police Department searching for woman not heard from since September
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help with finding a woman who has not been heard from since September. Katherine Carrico, 50, was reported missing by a family member in October. Carrico is about 5-foot-6 and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair...
wcyb.com
Retired teachers and personnel return to the classroom at Sullivan East High School
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As districts continue to face staffing struggles, some schools are seeing former personnel returning to help. "I love being in the classroom, I love the kids, I taught because of the students," said Judy Parker, of Sullivan East High School. Sullivan East, like many...
wcyb.com
Man accused of threatening Capone's employee with knife before climbing into dumpster
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of threatening a Capone's employee with a knife before hiding in a dumpster was arrested Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded and spotted the suspect climbing into a dumpster in the Downtown...
wcyb.com
Elizabethton police searching for 2 people of interest after man found dead
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the man found dead as 31-year-old Phillip M. Glass, of Elizabethton. Police said the search continues for Cody Miller and Kimberly Thomas. --- Update: The Elizabethton Police Department is searching for two people of interest after a person...
