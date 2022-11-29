ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

WCQR Celebrates 25 Years with holiday event

(WJHL) Amanda Hollifield and Christian Studer of WCQR talk about the history of the radio station as well as a community celebration happening Saturday, December 3rd from 4 – 9pm at Founder’s Park in Johnson City. For more information please visit www.WCQR.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Styled & Dressed for the Holidays

(WJHL) Azlinn Edwards professional stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collections shows us some of the latest looks for the holidays and gives us some style tips on how to wear those looks for office wear and parties!. Be sure to check out her store downtown Johnson City during the...
wjhl.com

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough

(WJHL) Nora Davis tells us about the holiday happenings in downtown Jonesborough including their themed Saturdays like Doggone Christmas. Guests can bring their pets for pictures with Santa. There will also be a costume contest at 1 p.m. For more information please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special

Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, December 2, 2022

Bristol, Va. mayor “thrilled” to have Hard Rock Casino. Bristol, Va. mayor "thrilled" to have Hard Rock Casino. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co. Hands-on experience to spark students’ interest in …. Hands-on experience to...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll

(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU Opens Ice Skating Rink for holiday family fun

(WJHL) Ben Daugherty, Director of Operations and Caelan Peterson, Coordinator for Student Engagement tell us about the Ice-skating rink on ETSU Commons!. The community is invited to the official opening December 2 from 4-8 p.m. For more information please visit www.etsu.edu/skate.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport library hosts naloxone training

ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about …. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about have jersey retired on Saturday. ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym. ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym. Parade kicks off the holiday season in Bristol. Parade kicks off the...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Food Truck Friday: Crew Brew Coffeehouse

Bristol, Va. mayor “thrilled” to have Hard Rock Casino. Bristol, Va. mayor "thrilled" to have Hard Rock Casino. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co. Tails and Paws for Friday, December 2, 2022. Hands-on experience to spark...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others

Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others. Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings …. Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others. Kingsport library hosts naloxone training. Kingsport library hosts naloxone training. What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?. What makes...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

(WJHL) Tom Flagg, show director with Jonesborough Repertory Theatre tells us about the upcoming show “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.”. Tickets are $18, $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Dianna Bone, Mountain View Elementary School

Dianna Bone's connection with students and families leads to success in the classroom. Educator of the Week: Dianna Bone, Mountain View …. Dianna Bone's connection with students and families leads to success in the classroom. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about …. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

City commissioners discuss concerns with Keebler annexation

City commissioners discuss concerns with Keebler …. City commissioners discuss concerns with Keebler annexation. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about …. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about have jersey retired on Saturday. ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym. ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

How do the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for a parade?

How do the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for a parade?. How do the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for a parade?. What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales …. People follow them, line up for hours to see them, and marvel at the Budweiser Clydesdales. Daily Pledge: Fairmont Elementary – Mrs....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym

ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym. ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym. Bristol, Va. mayor “thrilled” to have Hard Rock Casino. Bristol, Va. mayor "thrilled" to have Hard Rock Casino. Double murder court documents unsealed. Double murder court documents unsealed. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued. Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, …. Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about …. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about have jersey retired on...
GATE CITY, VA
wjhl.com

Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent search

Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent …. Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent search. Bristol, Va. mayor “thrilled” to have Hard Rock Casino. Bristol, Va. mayor "thrilled" to have Hard Rock Casino. Double murder court documents unsealed. Double murder court documents unsealed. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy