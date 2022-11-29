ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s risk for tornadoes is low Tuesday, ‘but not zero.’ Expect wind gusts, rain

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A tornado outbreak is possible across much of the South Tuesday, and while the risk is slight or even marginal across most of Kentucky – it’s not zero, National Weather Service meteorologist CJ Padgett warns.

“We could still have a few tornadoes,” Padgett told the Herald-Leader in an interview Monday afternoon.

The chance for tornadoes is greater in the western half of the state compared to Central Kentucky, where Padgett said strong winds and perhaps some hail are more of a possibility.

There is also a very small risk for some flash flooding, Padgett added, but with wind gusts expected to be as high as 50 miles per hour, the rain likely won’t have the opportunity to accumulate over any particular area before it’s blown away.

Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s chance of severe weather and how to prepare.

What’s the severe weather forecast for Tuesday?

An outbreak of tornadoes is possible for the South beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the night, bringing strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash floods.

The most favorable area for these conditions – including the possibility of powerful tornadoes – is a broad swath across the lower Mississippi Valley. This includes an oval that encompasses northeast Louisiana, eastern Arkansas and the western half of Tennessee, along with northern and central Mississippi.

Cities that could see severe weather Tuesday include Memphis and Nashville, Tenn., Tupelo and Jackson, Miss., and Alexandria and Monroe, La., according to The Weather Channel.

Mid to late afternoon through the early overnight hours Tuesday is the expected peak time for tornadoes.

How will Tuesday’s severe weather affect Kentucky, if at all?

The NWS forecast for the Lexington area calls for partly sunny conditions during the day Tuesday, with a high of about 64 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 28 miles per hour during the day.

The wind picks up Tuesday night, with gusts expected to reach about 37 miles per hour.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening and overnight hours, with a low around 38 degrees. New rainfall could reach up to a quarter or half of an inch, per the NWS.

The risk of flash flooding is low across much of Kentucky due to persistent drought like conditions , according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

In his own forecast Monday, WKYT Meteorologist Chris Bailey called wind damage “the main threat here in Kentucky with the tornado threat much lower. The greatest tornado risk is from western Tennessee down the lower Mississippi River Valley.”

“Gusts to 50 miles per hour will be possible through Tuesday night and some models are showing gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour” in Central Kentucky, Bailey added.

What should I do to prepare for the worst?

According to Padgett, the best thing you can do is to make sure you have multiple ways to receive accurate severe weather updates.

One way to do this for iPhone users is to navigate to your phone’s settings, select notifications, then scroll down to “government alerts,” Padgett said. Here, you can toggle Amber Alerts, public safety alerts, test and emergency alerts.

“You definitely just want to stay up to date on the weather forecasts,” Padgett said.

Do you have a question about weather in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather: Another rain, wind maker ahead Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a mainly clear and cold night across the region with lows in the 20s, clouds thicken up on Friday with the rain chances increasing late day. While a shower or two cannot be ruled out through the late afternoon, best rain chances arrive overnight. Winds will also crank up with gusts up to 40+ mph at times. A quick-moving cold front sweeps across the state early on Saturday pushing the rain out of the area by lunchtime.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

2 dead after storms sweep South

At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHAS11

Weather Aware: Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Active weather returns to the Ohio Valley Tuesday evening and overnight with a potential for severe weather. This is close to the one-year anniversary of the December 10-11, 2021 tornado outbreak, but thankfully we do not anticipate an event like last year. Forecast at-a-glance:. Rain and...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana at Risk for Severe Weather

While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Monday afternoon, we discussed a topic that hadn't come up in a very long time--severe weather. Wayne told me that last time we had some kind of a severe warning was back in September, but that it didn't amount to much. This has been a very dry autumn, and that explains the the relative absence of severe weather developments.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo

MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
wymt.com

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
557
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy