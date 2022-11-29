Monmiral poised to sidestep Sandown spin

Paul Nicholls is tempted to skip Saturday’s Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown with Monmiral in favour of waiting for Ascot on December 16.

The prevailing good ground at the Esher circuit is threatening the participation of some of the big guns this weekend, and Monmiral is another to add to the list.

Nicky Henderson’s exciting Jonbon easily had Monmiral’s measure on their respective chasing debuts at at Warwick, but Nicholls was keen to have another crack at that rival in Saturday’s Grade One.

However, the Ditcheat handler had been hoping for much slower conditions and could now bide his time.

“We’ll just see. I’m not too sure I want to take on Jonbon on good ground over two miles. He was very good at Warwick and he’s got lots of speed,” said Nicholls.

“If the ground had been testing I think it would have been a different story and I wouldn’t have been too worried about taking him on.

“I just think two miles on easy ground might not be ideal for Monmiral, so we might just wait for the Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot over almost two and a half.

“We’ll make a plan on Thursday morning when we’ll see what is happening.”

