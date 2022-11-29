ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monmiral poised to sidestep Sandown spin

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjuic_0jR9jaWW00

Paul Nicholls is tempted to skip Saturday’s Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown with Monmiral in favour of waiting for Ascot on December 16.

The prevailing good ground at the Esher circuit is threatening the participation of some of the big guns this weekend, and Monmiral is another to add to the list.

Nicky Henderson’s exciting Jonbon easily had Monmiral’s measure on their respective chasing debuts at at Warwick, but Nicholls was keen to have another crack at that rival in Saturday’s Grade One.

However, the Ditcheat handler had been hoping for much slower conditions and could now bide his time.

“We’ll just see. I’m not too sure I want to take on Jonbon on good ground over two miles. He was very good at Warwick and he’s got lots of speed,” said Nicholls.

“If the ground had been testing I think it would have been a different story and I wouldn’t have been too worried about taking him on.

“I just think two miles on easy ground might not be ideal for Monmiral, so we might just wait for the Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot over almost two and a half.

“We’ll make a plan on Thursday morning when we’ll see what is happening.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Henderson taking nothing for granted with Jonbon at Sandown

After an impressive debut effort over fences, Jonbon takes the step up to Grade One level in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown on Saturday. The six-year-old is a full-brother to Douvan, who won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle for Willie Mullins before injury interrupted his career.
newschain

Henri The Second full of promise in taking top spot at Sandown

Henri The Second looks to have a bright future after giving Paul Nicholls a fifth victory in the Ballymore Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown. It is 27 years since the Ditcheat handler first claimed the Grade Two prize with subsequent Gold Cup hero See More Business and he has since added to his tally with Ladalko (2004), Grand National winner Neptune Collonges (2005) and Enrilo (2019).
newschain

Hill Sixteen can set up National bid with another big Becher effort

In-form trainer Sandy Thomson is well aware of the task facing Hill Sixteen, who bids to go one better than last year in the Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday. Hill Sixteen was beaten a nose by Snow Leopardess in the Grade Three contest when rated 4lb inferior,...
newschain

Allmankind ‘back to his old self’ ahead of Huntingdon return

Allmankind will try to make amends for a lacklustre effort last year when he returns to jumps action in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday. A Grade One winner over hurdles and as a novice chaser, the Gredley family-owned Allmankind looked set for a decent campaign last term after winning the Old Roan Chase at Aintree.
newschain

Prince of Wales to meet Joe Biden on final day of US trip

The Prince of Wales will meet US President Joe Biden on the final day of his trip to Boston. William will be greeted by Mr Biden during a visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday, ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the evening. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

William and Kate sit courtside at NBA as race row overshadows Earthshot tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside to watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the end of the first day of their visit to the US. William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston has been overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King’s godmother which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

William and Kate in US for Earthshot Prize as prince’s godmother faces race row

The Prince and Princess of Wales have flown to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards now at risk of being overshadowed by a race row engulfing the future king’s godmother. William thanked the US city for agreeing to host his environmental awards and for the tributes its citizens paid to his late grandmother the Queen, minutes after landing and being greeted by the governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

Marine Nationale primed for Royal Bond action

Owner-trainer Barry Connell is optimistic Marine Nationale can see off the powerful team of Willie Mullins in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday. The champion trainer has saddled a record nine previous winners of the Grade One contest, with Alexander Banquet (1998), Hurricane Fly...
newschain

Elliott hoping to make it magnificent seven in Drinmore

Three Stripe Life and Mighty Potter give Gordon Elliott a formidable hand in his bid for a seventh victory in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday. Subsequent Gold Cup hero Don Cossack (2013), Delta Work (2018) and Envoi Allen (2020) are among the Cullentra handler’s previous winners of the Grade One contest and this year he saddles two Grade One-winning hurdlers who are one from one over fences.
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday. It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol...
newschain

William and Kate shiver in cold weather at threatened Boston waterfront

The Prince of Wales joked he was “better in cold weather” when a visit to Boston’s windswept waterfront left the future King and his wife visibly cold. William and Kate’s tour of Piers Park, in temperatures that felt well below freezing due to the windchill, saw them learn about the history of the area now threatened by rising sea levels.
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears

An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard. Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal...
newschain

World Cup DJ tweaks playlist after Chesney Hawkes lifts England’s bid for glory

A World Cup DJ believes Chesney Hawkes could help soundtrack England’s bid for glory after he added the star’s anthem The One And Only to his Three Lions playlist. Eurodance classic Freed From Desire by Gala has been the go-to song for England when they score in Qatar, while Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline is often played when they win.
newschain

Harry Brook confident England can take the wickets needed to beat Pakistan

Harry Brook remains confident England have the skills to take 20 wickets, despite Pakistan reaching 181 without loss at the end of day two on a very docile Rawalpindi pitch. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique both moved towards centuries in looking comfortable on 90 and 89, respectively, as the tourists toiled in the field in the afternoon and evening sessions after being bowled out before lunch for 657.
newschain

Ahoy Senor seeking return to winning ways in Many Clouds test

Connections of Ahoy Senor are hopeful last season’s top novice chaser will bounce back in the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday. He returns to the scene of his Grade One Mildmay Novices’ Chase success on the back of a disappointing reappearance, when last of five to Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy