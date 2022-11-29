ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Neighbor: 'The screams, you could feel it'

MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-boy is facing a reckless homicide charge as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing his mom. A neighbor talked to WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce about what he heard and saw the morning of Nov. 21. "The only thing I heard was the screaming," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches

(WFRV) – They have new menu items perfect for the colder weather. Local 5 Live visited Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches with a look at just some of the items including Hot Ham Cheese Pimento, Cheese curds, and they offer fresh bread baked throughout the day. Olive’s Pizza and...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WFRV Local 5

DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area.  This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
MENASHA, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Bustling marina to experience a growth spurt

Port Council OKs $210,645 plan to add 14 slips that harbormaster says will be filled immediately. Fourteen slips will be added to pier five (shown here) as part of a $210,645 Port Washington marina expansion project. Press file phots.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
GREEN BAY, WI
wxerfm.com

Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible

RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
Bring Me The News

Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption

A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
KIEL, WI

