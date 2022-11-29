ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

DPD cracking down on gun violence, puts out warning to violent criminals

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Dothan Police Department released a statement describing the seizure of a multitude of guns and illegal drugs and put out a warning to all violent criminals in the city. Over the past two weeks, Dothan Police have successfully recovered a number of illegal firearms and...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 16...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wtvy.com

Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
DOTHAN, AL
955wtvy.com

A Threat Towards a DCS School Prompts a Police Response

An Increased police presence will be at Dothan Prep Academy today after a threat was made towards the school on Thursday. DCS officials did not go into specifics about the threat but said they take all threats seriously and will work with police to find out who made it. A social media post from the district warns students that hoaxes that jeopardize school safety will not be tolerated.
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

2 charged with assault in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday. Both were charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wtvy.com

Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Sentencing for Dothan pastor to continue, motion to intervene struck down

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The motion to intervene and halt the sentencing for activist Kenneth Glasgow, who is charged with multiple federal crimes, has been struck down. Glasgow stated in early November that he intended to plead guilty to federal charges of tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges. The motion...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
DOTHAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date. Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare. Aimee...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
DOTHAN, AL
955wtvy.com

Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan

The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
DOTHAN, AL

