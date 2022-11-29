Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
DPD cracking down on gun violence, puts out warning to violent criminals
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Dothan Police Department released a statement describing the seizure of a multitude of guns and illegal drugs and put out a warning to all violent criminals in the city. Over the past two weeks, Dothan Police have successfully recovered a number of illegal firearms and...
wdhn.com
Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff’s Office crackdown on drugs and firearms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m on Friday. According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference is expected to go over multiple arrests made as well as a crackdown on drugs and firearms.
wdhn.com
Accused library attacker to undergo mental evaluation, intends to use insanity defense
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Houston County Judge Larry Anderson has ordered a mental evaluation for a Dothan man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Dothan Library. According to the court order, Anthony Paul Salmon, 38, of Dothan intends to plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
WALB 10
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 16...
wtvy.com
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
955wtvy.com
A Threat Towards a DCS School Prompts a Police Response
An Increased police presence will be at Dothan Prep Academy today after a threat was made towards the school on Thursday. DCS officials did not go into specifics about the threat but said they take all threats seriously and will work with police to find out who made it. A social media post from the district warns students that hoaxes that jeopardize school safety will not be tolerated.
WALB 10
2 charged with assault in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday. Both were charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the three men convicted of shooting and killing Ed Ross in December 2019 was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday. 23-year-old Joshua Campbell pled no contest in November 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery, as part of a plea deal that […]
wtvy.com
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
wdhn.com
Sentencing for Dothan pastor to continue, motion to intervene struck down
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The motion to intervene and halt the sentencing for activist Kenneth Glasgow, who is charged with multiple federal crimes, has been struck down. Glasgow stated in early November that he intended to plead guilty to federal charges of tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges. The motion...
wdhn.com
Plea deal made in Dothan murder trial, suspect still faces charges in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Ashanti Williams has pled guilty to one count of manslaughter after originally going to trial for a murder charge, but he is still facing two counts of criminal charges in Florida. Williams was accused of being the getaway driver in the 2017 murder of Kendarrius DeWayne...
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date. Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare. Aimee...
wtvy.com
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: New information requested in major lawsuit against Enterprise BOE
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—New information and possible evidence have been subpoenaed in the lawsuit filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary school principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck. In October, Jessica Basset, the mother of the...
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office program combatting holiday crime
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the holiday is the season for giving, more crimes and scams can happen and claim more victims but one program at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is working to deter holiday crimes. Operation Safe Holiday has been going on for 15 years now...
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
Community activists hear from classmates of 14-year-old murder suspect in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Community activists are hearing from the younger generation about what they can do to put an end to gun violence. This comes one week after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed two young women. 14-year-old Vincent Oliver Jr. Is accused of killing Jasmine Bean and Ja’Lexius wells at a get-together […]
WALB 10
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge. On Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a...
