Ipswich, MA

Boston

4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
BOSTON, MA
architectmagazine.com

Electric-to-Propane Conversion Breathes Life Into Vacant Building

What will become of all the office space sitting vacant since the pandemic? With many remote workers showing no signs of returning to their cubicles, developers are exploring new ways to revitalize these once-bustling commercial properties. One potential solution: light manufacturing. “As you might imagine, suburban office space is not...
BILLERICA, MA
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill

After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits

The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won from the same store Thursday

Two $100,000 prizes were won from the same store on Thursday. The prizes came from the game “Mass Cash” and were both sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill. It’s not uncommon for multiple lottery tickets to be sold at the same store. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This is especially true for the game “Mass Cash,” which “offers the best odds of winning $100,000 of any of our games,” the lottery added.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
londonderrytimes.net

The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy

Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
LONDONDERRY, NH
msonewsports.com

Friday, Dec. 2 – Waterfront Restaurant in Beverly Making Progress – Will Lynn Ferry Come Back? – Holiday Notes – Much More

City of Salem – Directs ARPA Funds to Winter Heating Assistance: $500,000 will supplement existing LIHEAP funds to assist more Salem residents this winter. https://salemma.gov/home/news/city-salem-directs-arpa-funds-winter-heating-assistance. City of Newburyport – Applications for Community Preservation Act Funding close 12/16! You can apply for eligible projects in the areas of open space,...
BEVERLY, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Condo on Isabella Stewart Gardner’s Former Property

Tradition and charm come together in this spacious unit, built on a historic Back Bay property once owned by Isabella Stewart Gardner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $13,500,000. Size: 4,698 square feet. Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms. Bathrooms: 3...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Steven Giza obituary

Steven M. Giza, 59, the beloved partner of Lily Marshall, died suddenly Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born in Boston, son of the late John F. Giza Jr. and Marguerite (“Bunny”) Giza, he was raised in Ipswich with a passion for old 1960s sit-coms, and loud rock music. He...
IPSWICH, MA
southarkansassun.com

Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death

Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
ACTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough

Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
GRAFTON, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
nhbr.com

MBTA should extend T to Manchester, report says

A Boston-based advocacy group has issued a report that makes the case for transforming part of the Bay State’s commuter rail service into a regional network that would be electrified, have frequent all-day service and extend to Manchester, New Hampshire. “Modernizing the Lowell Line,” a new report from TransitMatters,...
MANCHESTER, NH

