I never knew Mark personally but I would see him around often... I just thought he was sick (crazy)... I remember one day I got on the bus he was already on and he yells out looking directly at me " HEY ITS SCOOBY-DOO"... I laughed so hard!!! R.I.P Mark..
R.I.P🙏🏽 knew him for over thirty years great guy with a great spirit. Never a dull moment. Never knew how old he was definitely gone too soon. Always had the ability to brighten the moment.
RIP my Beautiful friend 🙏😇 You will truly be missed yet never forgotten the beauty of your soul and your art will remain as a light in our city. I'll be looking for you though when I get through them beautiful pearly Gates myself to come pick me up in your red convertible Corvette like you said you always would LOL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
