ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 13

Cortez Verner
3d ago

I never knew Mark personally but I would see him around often... I just thought he was sick (crazy)... I remember one day I got on the bus he was already on and he yells out looking directly at me " HEY ITS SCOOBY-DOO"... I laughed so hard!!! R.I.P Mark..

Reply
5
DILLON HILL
3d ago

R.I.P🙏🏽 knew him for over thirty years great guy with a great spirit. Never a dull moment. Never knew how old he was definitely gone too soon. Always had the ability to brighten the moment.

Reply
3
Jewell Tipton
3d ago

RIP my Beautiful friend 🙏😇 You will truly be missed yet never forgotten the beauty of your soul and your art will remain as a light in our city. I'll be looking for you though when I get through them beautiful pearly Gates myself to come pick me up in your red convertible Corvette like you said you always would LOL

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Name PriceWeber’s 40-Foot-Tall Nutcracker And Win A Gift Basket

The gigantic PriceWeber nutcracker on Shelbyville Road is back — and he needs a name. PriceWeber, a local PR firm that wraps its decommissioned belltower like a nutcracker for the Christmas season, recently announced a contest to name the nutcracker. In a press release, PriceWeber CEO Fred Davis said,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Queer Kentucky To Celebrate New Print Publication At Upcoming Event

Queer Kentucky, an online platform for the LGBTQ community, will celebrate the first of its two print publications spotlighting LGBTQ health equity at an event next week. A press release describes the launch as “the expansion of their authentic storytelling and singular style from the world wide web to your hands.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Louisville Ballet Sets The Holiday Mood With The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

The Louisville Ballet’s dreamy holiday classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, returns Friday, Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 23 at The Kentucky Performing Arts’ Whitney Hall. The performance features choreography by Val Caniparoli with the Louisville Orchestra providing the score. The orchestra will be conducted by the Louisville Ballet Music Director, Tara Simoncic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Gunshot survivor 'inking' legacy in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the past decade or so, we've watched the stigmas around tattoos change substantially. Nearly half of all Americans under 40 have some ink, and more than 145 million Americans have at least one. As a man who has made tattoos his business and life, Alonzo...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

New Albany Opera House Honored With New Mural

New Albany has a new mural and the design is museum worthy. It’s a nod to the Art Nouveau with a large Mucha-esque design commemorating the New Albany Opera House built in 1866. The mural done by artist Carrie Johns covers 3,700 Square Feet of the old building which stands at only half its original height due to fire damage from sometime around 1939.
NEW ALBANY, IN
LouisvilleReport

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Drag Queens On Ice Skate into Paristown’s Fête de Noël

Drag Queens on Ice, a free show that’s exactly what its name sounds like, will return to the rink at Paristown’s Fête de Noël this Sunday, Dec. 4, from 7-9 p.m, at 720 Brent St. The performers this year include Leah Halston, Tova Ura Vitch, Breanna...
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

After 35 Years, Sweet Surrender Dessert Café & Coffee Shop Will Close

Sweet Surrender Dessert Café & Coffee Shop, a bakery and coffee shop in Clifton, announced on Thursday afternoon that it will close after next Saturday, Dec. 10. In a statement, Sweet Surrender owner Jessica Haskell said, “The challenges of the current labor market, inflation, and the continuing pandemic created a perfect storm that we can no longer weather.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy