Read full article on original website
Related
USD Football Hopefully Bright With 4 On All Newcomers List
For the University of South Dakota, the record on the football field in 2022 is something that they'd like to forget. That said, there were some bright spots, including some individual players shining in their first opportunity on the field. With head coach Bob Nielson returning next year and receiving...
Tickets Still Available for SDSU Football Playoff Game
South Dakota State is the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs and they will play their first game of the playoffs this Saturday at home against Delaware. If you are looking to make the trip to Brookings, there are still tickets available. With a game-time temperature projected to be...
Tickets Still Available for USF-Augustana Basketball on Saturday
It is a great weekend of sports in South Dakota with Gonzaga and Baylor playing in a big-time college basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday and SDSU playing their first playoff game of 2022 in Brookings on Saturday. In addition to those two big games, there will be...
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Dec. 2
A 15-year-old runner and wrestler who’s named after his two grandfathers, Bennett won his first Seashore Striders 5K Nov. 27 at the 19th annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot, exploding at the start like it was open season on turkeys and never looking back to run a personal best of 18:14. Hunter Bondorant, 24, of Selbyville was second in 18:36. Bennett is a freshman at Sussex Tech. The Ravens’ No. 1 ran 18:42 at the Henlopen Conference cross country championships, which was good for 19th place. Bennett ran 18:28 in the Division I Delaware state championship race. But enough about running; it’s wrestling season. Bennett wrestled last year for Laurel Middle at 145 pounds and is now in the Sussex Tech lineup for coach Scott Layfield at 144 pounds. The Ravens will open the dual-meet season Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Cape, the two-time Division I state champion. “Stepping up and wrestling high school kids is going to be tough,” Bennett said. But at least he’ll have both grandfathers out there on the mat with him.
How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?
When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
fastphillysports.com
A BIG 5 DOUBLEHEADER AT THE PALESTRA, AND ALL’S RIGHT IN FRAN DUNPHY’S WORLD!
If there is a Philly guy alive who understands the importance of the Big 5 and what it has meant to this basketball-crazy town, it’s La Salle coach Fran Dunphy. He grew up in Drexel Hill and took public transportation to the Palestra. Then he played at LaSalle. Followed...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 14
A historic weekend for New Jersey football is finally here, and three local programs are excited to be taking part and possibly entering the record books as one of the first public school state champions. Woodbury in Group 1, Delsea in Group 3 and Millville in Group 4 are all...
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Open Letter to Sioux Falls Drivers during Winter Months
Attention Sioux Falls drivers, it's wintertime again, please do not overdrive the road conditions!. A reminder that definitely needed to be said to several people throughout the Sioux Empire on Tuesday as they failed to heed safe driving practices after Sioux Falls experienced its first significant snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter weather season.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's new Maryland location now open; new store in Pennsylvania coming next week
Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet continues its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new store in Maryland earlier this month. The new store is located at 801 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton and brings nearly 30 new jobs to the northeastern Maryland community. “We are so thrilled to be...
delawaretoday.com
These 33 Women in Business Are Industry Leaders in Delaware
Being a leader in business doesn’t always mean being a boss or CEO. These 33 top women in business—voted for by their co-workers, clients and people in the community—prove that leadership exists at all levels. By Ashley Breeding, Pam George, Dana Nichols, Natalie Orga, Andrew Sharp and...
1880 Train ‘Holiday Express’ Is One Magical Ride in the Black Hills of South Dakota
If your Christmas plans include a trip to the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota don't miss the Holiday Express!. If you've vacationed in 'The Hills' through the years you're probably familiar with the historic 1880 Train in Hill City. In fact, you may very well have taken a ride through the beautiful scenery. Well, as if by Christmas magic, over the holidays the train is transformed into...The Holiday Express!
Hale Byrnes House to unveil painting of witness tree
The Hale Brynes House this weekend will unveil a painting featuring an American sycamore tree under which George Washington once held a council of war with the Marquis de Lafayette. The Newark nonprofit commissioned the painting because the 300-plus-year-old witness tree — called that because it was alive during a historical moment — may soon die or be removed. ... Read More
hwy.co
The Best Beaches Near Dover, Delaware
Delaware is a state rich in history and full of adventure opportunities. However, sometimes you’re craving a more relaxing vacation full of sand, surf, and sunbathing. For that, we’ve found some great beaches in Dover, Delaware, that provide a fun and relaxing escape. Today, we’re diving into these...
2022 Downtown Sioux Falls ‘Parade of Lights’ Winners Are In
Last Friday night thousands of residents from in and around the Sioux Empire showed how much they love a parade, as an estimated 54,300 people attended the 30th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls "Parade of Lights" on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street. You knew the crowd was going...
Is Sioux Falls Really The Worst City for Breakfast Lovers?
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even if you aren't a huge breakfast fan, it can be truly difficult to resist some classic breakfast smells in the morning such as the tempting aromas from bacon and eggs or fluffy pancakes. The Sioux Empire is lucky to have...
19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit
Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
CHS Talks New Products and Fertility at NAFB Convention
It's convention time for the National Farm Broadcasters Association and we're down in Kansas City, Missouri catching up with the leaders in the ag industry. Tim Swanson, CHS Agronomist spoke to us about fertility and some of the new and exciting products CHS has to offer. Take a listen below:
Attention Sioux Falls Shoppers, Dillard’s Is Coming in 2023
So, were you brave enough to mix it up with the masses on Friday and do a little Black Friday shopping in pursuit of this year's must-have booming bargains?. I went out against my better judgment with my wife on Friday morning around 6:30. We hit the Mall and several department stores over the next few hours. And I am happy to say that I am still alive to talk about it. We didn't see any fights between holiday shoppers, nor did anyone try and steal anything out of our shopping cart, or rip anything out of our hands.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0