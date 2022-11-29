ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletes of the Week Dec. 2

A 15-year-old runner and wrestler who’s named after his two grandfathers, Bennett won his first Seashore Striders 5K Nov. 27 at the 19th annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot, exploding at the start like it was open season on turkeys and never looking back to run a personal best of 18:14. Hunter Bondorant, 24, of Selbyville was second in 18:36. Bennett is a freshman at Sussex Tech. The Ravens’ No. 1 ran 18:42 at the Henlopen Conference cross country championships, which was good for 19th place. Bennett ran 18:28 in the Division I Delaware state championship race. But enough about running; it’s wrestling season. Bennett wrestled last year for Laurel Middle at 145 pounds and is now in the Sussex Tech lineup for coach Scott Layfield at 144 pounds. The Ravens will open the dual-meet season Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Cape, the two-time Division I state champion. “Stepping up and wrestling high school kids is going to be tough,” Bennett said. But at least he’ll have both grandfathers out there on the mat with him.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 14

A historic weekend for New Jersey football is finally here, and three local programs are excited to be taking part and possibly entering the record books as one of the first public school state champions. Woodbury in Group 1, Delsea in Group 3 and Millville in Group 4 are all...
Open Letter to Sioux Falls Drivers during Winter Months

Attention Sioux Falls drivers, it's wintertime again, please do not overdrive the road conditions!. A reminder that definitely needed to be said to several people throughout the Sioux Empire on Tuesday as they failed to heed safe driving practices after Sioux Falls experienced its first significant snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter weather season.
These 33 Women in Business Are Industry Leaders in Delaware

Being a leader in business doesn’t always mean being a boss or CEO. These 33 top women in business—voted for by their co-workers, clients and people in the community—prove that leadership exists at all levels. By Ashley Breeding, Pam George, Dana Nichols, Natalie Orga, Andrew Sharp and...
1880 Train ‘Holiday Express’ Is One Magical Ride in the Black Hills of South Dakota

If your Christmas plans include a trip to the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota don't miss the Holiday Express!. If you've vacationed in 'The Hills' through the years you're probably familiar with the historic 1880 Train in Hill City. In fact, you may very well have taken a ride through the beautiful scenery. Well, as if by Christmas magic, over the holidays the train is transformed into...The Holiday Express!
Hale Byrnes House to unveil painting of witness tree

  The Hale Brynes House this weekend will unveil a painting featuring an American sycamore tree under which George Washington once held a council of war with the Marquis de Lafayette. The Newark nonprofit commissioned the painting because the 300-plus-year-old witness tree — called that because it was alive during a historical moment — may soon die or be removed. ... Read More
The Best Beaches Near Dover, Delaware

Delaware is a state rich in history and full of adventure opportunities. However, sometimes you’re craving a more relaxing vacation full of sand, surf, and sunbathing. For that, we’ve found some great beaches in Dover, Delaware, that provide a fun and relaxing escape. Today, we’re diving into these...
19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit

Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
Attention Sioux Falls Shoppers, Dillard’s Is Coming in 2023

So, were you brave enough to mix it up with the masses on Friday and do a little Black Friday shopping in pursuit of this year's must-have booming bargains?. I went out against my better judgment with my wife on Friday morning around 6:30. We hit the Mall and several department stores over the next few hours. And I am happy to say that I am still alive to talk about it. We didn't see any fights between holiday shoppers, nor did anyone try and steal anything out of our shopping cart, or rip anything out of our hands.
