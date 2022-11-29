Brevard Zoo asks for donations to help care for Florida black bears

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Did you know you could feed a bear for a day for $10?

Brevard Zoo is asking for donations on this Giving Tuesday, or as the zoo is calling it “Giving ZOOday,” to help care for its three rescued Florida black bears.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The zoo is hoping to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of diets, enrichment, toys and more for the three bears, Cheyenne, Brody and Betty.

Here’s what the zoo says donations of different amounts can do to care for the bears:

$10: Could feed 5-year-old Cheyenne for a day.

$15: Could feed a 9-month-old bear cub Betty for a day.

$25: Could feed 2-year-old Brody for a day.

$50: Could feed all three of the bears for a day.

$100: Could feed all three bears for the day and get them extra snacks.

$500: Could provide special enrichment for the bears for a month.

“With the public’s help, the Zoo can continue to provide new and innovative opportunities for them to thrive, with the hope of expanding the bear rescue program in the future,” zoo officials said.

©2022 Cox Media Group