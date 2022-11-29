You might not expect tons of overlap between TikTokers and Trader Joe's shoppers. After all, according to Numerator, the most common TJ's customer is a Caucasian woman between the ages of 41 and 57 who makes more than $80K a year, while Wallaroo reports that almost 80% of TikTokers in the United States are around 16 to 34 years old. However, TikTok and Trader Joe's don't have mutually exclusive fandoms, and as such, there have been many instances over the years where we've seen the two worlds collide. We're not sure about you, but we're pretty thankful for that because if they didn't, we'd be missing out on some seriously popular eats, like that viral avocado "toast" featuring a TJ's breakfast fave.

