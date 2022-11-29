Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
East Peoria street reopens after water main break
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of a busy road in East Peoria is back open this afternoon. Tuesday the area of West Camp Street was shut down from North Main Street to Mach Drive because of a water main break. Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson said the road reopened...
25newsnow.com
Village of Sparland asking residents to restrict water usage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a water main break in the Village of Sparland. City officials tell 25 News the leak has yet to be located. They’re asking everyone to restrict water usage at this time. This story will be updated as we learn more information.
newschannel20.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Coroner identifies woman hit by vehicle in downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 77-year-old woman died Wednesday night when she was hit by another vehicle in downtown Peoria, outside the Peoria Civic Center. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the woman Thursday as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. Autopsy results show she suffered multiple blunt...
25newsnow.com
Residential structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to the scene of 1502 S. Arago St. early Thursday morning for a report of a residential house fire. When officials arrived, fire with smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home. Fire crew immediately began an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
Central Illinois Proud
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police investigate deadly pedestrian versus vehicle crash in McLean County
9:15 AM UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirm to 25 News that one person died late Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle. It happened at US Route 51 and Old Colonial Road in McLean County around 9:40 PM. State police say the person hit was pronounced dead at the...
wglt.org
Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington
Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police release body cam video, new details from Oct. officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have released body cam footage of the October night when a man died in an officer-involved shooting. It’s been nearly two months since Samuel “Meatman” Richmond died October 3. Several officers were placed on leave as the Illinois State Police...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Festival of Lights celebrates 38th year with numerous events
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 38th year for the East Peoria Festival of Lights is in full swing with the FOLEPI Winter Wonderland and other related events. Hours for the Winter Wonderland are 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours for December 24-January 2 are 5-9 p.m. Admission for regular vehicles is $10, $30 for a small bus and $150 for a charter bus.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Elderly woman dies after SUV-pedestrian crash outside Peoria Civic Center
UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - A Peoria Police news release says the elderly woman who died was struck by a sport utility vehicle that was traveling southbound on Jefferson, near Liberty. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s driver stayed on the scene, according to police. The...
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
25newsnow.com
Levee District apartments to break ground in Spring 2023
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Years in the making, construction on a planned apartment complex in East Peoria will begin next Spring. Located adjacent to City Hall, the privately-built, $50 million dollar complex will include more than 200 units as well as a modest amount of retain space. The construction was initially planned to start this year, but pandemic-related shortages made that goal unattainable.
25newsnow.com
Advanced Medical Transport unveils $1.3 million Chillicothe facility
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A new $1.3 million facility will soon help better serve medical needs in Chillicothe. For 10 years, Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) was co-located with the city’s fire department. For a little more than 6,000 people, Chillicothe did see some growth over the past decade....
chicagoconstructionnews.com
IDOT unveils new preferred design for MacArthur Blvd. upgrades in Springfield
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has unveiled an alternative preferred design for upgrades to a portion of the MacArthur Boulevard Corridor in Springfield. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The road was originally constructed in 1919 with a 20-foot width and was resurfaced with brick in 1932. At that time, it was known as West Grand and renamed MacArthur Boulevard during World War II. The road was widened to four lanes in 1961 and is in need of repair and upgrades to accommodate current traffic volumes and nonmotorized transportation.
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
