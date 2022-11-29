Read full article on original website
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaDiana RusSeven Devils, NC
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wjhl.com
WCQR Celebrates 25 Years with holiday event
(WJHL) Amanda Hollifield and Christian Studer of WCQR talk about the history of the radio station as well as a community celebration happening Saturday, December 3rd from 4 – 9pm at Founder’s Park in Johnson City. For more information please visit www.WCQR.org.
fox17.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
wcyb.com
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
wjhl.com
Food Truck Friday: Crew Brew Coffeehouse
Bristol, Va. mayor "thrilled" to have Hard Rock Casino. 'Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin' coming to Greene Co.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, December 2, 2022
Bristol, Va. mayor "thrilled" to have Hard Rock Casino. 'Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin' coming to Greene Co.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
wjhl.com
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough
(WJHL) Nora Davis tells us about the holiday happenings in downtown Jonesborough including their themed Saturdays like Doggone Christmas. Guests can bring their pets for pictures with Santa. There will also be a costume contest at 1 p.m. For more information please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
wjhl.com
Styled & Dressed for the Holidays
(WJHL) Azlinn Edwards professional stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collections shows us some of the latest looks for the holidays and gives us some style tips on how to wear those looks for office wear and parties!. Be sure to check out her store downtown Johnson City during the...
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws, check out these adorable animals up for adoption today
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tails and Paws highlight animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter, or you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You...
wjhl.com
ETSU Opens Ice Skating Rink for holiday family fun
(WJHL) Ben Daugherty, Director of Operations and Caelan Peterson, Coordinator for Student Engagement tell us about the Ice-skating rink on ETSU Commons!. The community is invited to the official opening December 2 from 4-8 p.m. For more information please visit www.etsu.edu/skate.
wjhl.com
Jonesborough COVID-19 memorial winding down after two years
Jonesborough COVID-19 memorial winding down after two years. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about have jersey retired on Saturday. ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym.
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
wjhl.com
Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special
Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- They’re on t-shirts, beer steins and any piece of merchandise you can think of. The Budweiser Clydesdales are the stars of any show they’re in and always draw a crowd. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. “They were originally a gift from August Busch Jr. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
wjhl.com
City commissioners discuss concerns with Keebler annexation
City commissioners discuss concerns with Keebler annexation. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about have jersey retired on Saturday. ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym.
wjhl.com
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins event reminds community of Isaiah 117 House's purpose
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
