10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
'Grab the gun': New video reveals timeline leading to gunfire in Menomonee Falls bar
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say Dylan Breidenbach, 22, opened fire inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Nov. 20, firing one round from an A-R 10 semi-automatic rife. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. WISN 12 News obtained three cellphone videos from that early Sunday morning, revealing the incidents...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Olson speaks from jail, accused of kidnapping woman in 70s
MILWAUKEE - Timothy Olson said the 79-year-old woman he is accused of kidnappings is lying – because she may have had feelings for him. Olson called FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn from the Milwaukee County Jail. Olson said he met the woman – who is 27 years older than him...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fort Atkinson fire, homicide; woman sentenced to life in prison
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson woman has been sentenced to life in prison after killing her grandmother and setting a deadly fire in June 2021. Court records indicate Elizabeth Durkee, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and arson of a building. Two other charges were dismissed. According...
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
WISN
19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Department announced today the arrest of two violent offenders on Nov. 28, 2022. Racine Police Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit, and the Racine County Sheriff Department deputies arrested Cornelius Evans and Cameron Elam, two 19-year-old Racine men. Police say Evans was wanted for his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls pub shooting; not guilty plea from Dylan Breidenbach
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Dylan Breidenbach of Menomonee Falls pleaded not guilty in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to the charges associated with the firing of a gunshot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Sunday, Nov. 20. Breidenback faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
Court TV
Judge regrets releasing man who then killed ex, burned house down
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) — A Milwaukee County circuit court judge spoke with WTMJ Radio and expressed his regret over releasing a man convicted of sexual assault of a child. That man, according to police, went on to kill his ex-girlfriend and burn down her home while he was free.
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash
Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle crash that killed two people in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
wxerfm.com
Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible
RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase
Police released dashcam video from a recent pursuit down Mayfair Road that ended in a crash and arrest. (Courtesy: Wauwatosa Police Department)
Racine dating app suspect spotted at local business, police say
The man wanted by several different police departments for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars was spotted on Monday in Franklin, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Falls pedestrian accident; woman in critical condition
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheboygan Falls Thursday, Dec. 1. It happened around 5:20 p.m. near Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a female pedestrian was attempting to walk across North Main Street when...
WISN
Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
wlip.com
Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
