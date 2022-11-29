ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timothy Olson speaks from jail, accused of kidnapping woman in 70s

MILWAUKEE - Timothy Olson said the 79-year-old woman he is accused of kidnappings is lying – because she may have had feelings for him. Olson called FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn from the Milwaukee County Jail. Olson said he met the woman – who is 27 years older than him...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fort Atkinson fire, homicide; woman sentenced to life in prison

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson woman has been sentenced to life in prison after killing her grandmother and setting a deadly fire in June 2021. Court records indicate Elizabeth Durkee, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and arson of a building. Two other charges were dismissed. According...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls pub shooting; not guilty plea from Dylan Breidenbach

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Dylan Breidenbach of Menomonee Falls pleaded not guilty in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to the charges associated with the firing of a gunshot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Sunday, Nov. 20. Breidenback faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxerfm.com

Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible

RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase

Police released dashcam video from a recent pursuit down Mayfair Road that ended in a crash and arrest. (Courtesy: Wauwatosa Police Department)
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Falls pedestrian accident; woman in critical condition

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheboygan Falls Thursday, Dec. 1. It happened around 5:20 p.m. near Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a female pedestrian was attempting to walk across North Main Street when...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
WISN

Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
wlip.com

Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
KENOSHA, WI

