Tails and Paws for Friday, December 2, 2022

BRISTOL, VA
WCQR Celebrates 25 Years with holiday event

(WJHL) Amanda Hollifield and Christian Studer of WCQR talk about the history of the radio station as well as a community celebration happening Saturday, December 3rd from 4 – 9pm at Founder’s Park in Johnson City. For more information please visit www.WCQR.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough

(WJHL) Nora Davis tells us about the holiday happenings in downtown Jonesborough including their themed Saturdays like Doggone Christmas. Guests can bring their pets for pictures with Santa. There will also be a costume contest at 1 p.m. For more information please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
City commissioners discuss concerns with Keebler annexation

KINGSPORT, TN
Food Truck Friday: Crew Brew Coffeehouse

BRISTOL, VA
Styled & Dressed for the Holidays

(WJHL) Azlinn Edwards professional stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collections shows us some of the latest looks for the holidays and gives us some style tips on how to wear those looks for office wear and parties!. Be sure to check out her store downtown Johnson City during the...
Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent search

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Police search for missing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is searching for a missing woman last heard from in Sept. 2022. According to a release from the KPD, Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 22, after not being seen or heard from since mid-September.
KINGSPORT, TN
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, VA
Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special

Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead

ELIZABETHTON, TN
Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others

KINGSPORT, TN
Educator of the Week: Dianna Bone, Mountain View Elementary School

KINGSPORT, TN
ETSU Opens Ice Skating Rink for holiday family fun

(WJHL) Ben Daugherty, Director of Operations and Caelan Peterson, Coordinator for Student Engagement tell us about the Ice-skating rink on ETSU Commons!. The community is invited to the official opening December 2 from 4-8 p.m. For more information please visit www.etsu.edu/skate.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
SCSO deputy honored for helping teen seriously injured in crash

BRISTOL, VA
ETSU women shock Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Hands-on experience to spark students’ interest in the medical field

BRISTOL, VA
How do the Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for a parade?

JOHNSON CITY, TN

