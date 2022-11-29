Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
John Rosemond: A guide to toddler-age play
Q: I have two boys, 18 and 33 months. How much time each day should I spend involved in activities with them? Also, they chase one another around the house among other sorts of roughhousing, but they hardly ever play with their educational toys. Is there some way I can get them interested in these things?
A viral photo of a calm dad and a screaming toddler holds an important parenting lesson
Justin Baldoni exemplified patient parenting when his daughter started. having a meltdown at the store.
Bride praised for kicking out friend who brought crying toddler to her child-free wedding
A concerned bride has called on the internet for support after kicking her good friend out of her wedding when she showed up with a crying two-year-old. After warning her guests that it would be a child-free wedding, the bride was blind-sided when her pal arrived on the day with her toddler in tow, claiming that she couldn't find a babysitter.
I hid in a closet with my elderly mom during a hurricane. It made me realize that sometimes children have to parent their parents.
Because of her mom's cognitive decline, the two decided to hunker down in a closet to wait for the hurricane to pass.
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
My 6-year-old has tantrums only around his grandparents. He's pushing his independence with people he knows will comfort him always.
As a first-grader, my son suddenly began having tantrums — but only when he was with my parents. I felt disconnected from my child because I didn't understand how to help. I realized he has a brand-new need to feel independent and needs opportunities and support. During my son's...
10 Annoying Questions Relatives Should Avoid Asking At Holiday Dinner
Do your relatives a favor and come up with a few questions that don't make us cringe. Read 10 questions to avoid asking during the holidays.
6 parenting tips to protect children from being ‘catfished’
The case of a Virginia law enforcement officer accused of murdering the family of a California girl whom he "catfished" online has brought the issue of "catfishing" to forefront.
32 Ruthlessly Funny Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Put Their Kids On Blast For The Whole Damn Internet
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
Mom confession: I make three different meals for dinner every night (Surviving Parenting)
My fourth-grade daughter recently wrote a persuasive essay for school. Hers was titled, “My mom is the best cook!” which gives me hope that a career in writing fiction is a possibility. In all seriousness, her essay was great – apart from one passage that gave me the mom-fail willies: “She cooks dinner every night. For example, the other day she made three different meals! Once, she made a meal and I said, ‘Mommy, I don’t like this.’ And since I don’t like many foods, she usually makes two to three different meals a day.” The truth hurts, kid.
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Money can get tight when you have a big family. And buying them presents will soon become a challenge when kids keep asking for more expensive things all the time.
Groom-to-Be Used Flashcards to Convince His Adult Brother He Can't Bring His "Miracle Baby" to Wedding
There are a lot of benefits to having a child-free wedding. Sure, many view weddings as a family event. However, kids at weddings can cause a lot of disruptions. No wonder child-free weddings are gaining in popularity.
Upworthy
Mom shares hilarious story about son's failed potty training and the comments are a laugh riot
Being a parent is a full-time job. From feeding and entertaining the little ones to teaching them how to stay clean, parenting requires one to wear many hats and comes with a lifetime supply of hilarious stories. Amanda Kitz, a mom on Tiktok, recently had one such funny tale to share about how her son's potty training was going. In a video that's been viewed over 3.2 million times since being uploaded to the platform, Kitz revealed how she had been trying to potty train her son Austin while he preferred to do his business everywhere but in the toilet.
Mom Convinced She and Son Cursed by Ghosts He Met on Grandparents' Land
Animals have been dying all around them.
How to tell your kids you can't — or won't — afford everything they want
Instead of spending a fortune on holiday gifts and experiences, take your children to volunteer. It will help kickstart an important conversation.
We Stayed Together For The Kids. It Works For Us.
Divorce is difficult for all parties involved. But, by all accounts, trying to stay together for the kids can be even more problematic. Children are extremely intuitive and can pick up on rifts in their parent’s relationship — without fully understanding what’s behind them. Plus, it’s easy for feelings of anger or unhappiness to spread, and there are plenty of horror stories of parents who stayed together for the kids. So couples who are unhappy to the point of divorce and can’t work things out are often advised to, well, get a divorce.
I Learned These 18 Life Hacks This Week And Desperately Wanted To Share Them With All Of You
"If you need to warm up cold butter in a hurry, simply heat a dish big enough to cover the amount of butter needed. I usually microwave the dish with a bit of water in it to help heat it up. Then, dry the dish and place it over the cold butter. Within five to seven minutes, the butter will be softened. It's way better than microwaving it. It's a quick simple hack that actually works!"
psychologytoday.com
Tips for Parents Navigating Grief and Loss
When there is a death, adults often have to help their children navigate the loss as well as dealing with their own grief. The child's age plays a major role in what they can understand and process about death. Being patient and striving to understand what a child needs can...
Parents putting unborn kids on daycare waiting lists
NBC's Zinhle Essamuah reports on how a lack of access to childcare is forcing some parents to put their unborn children on daycare waiting lists.Dec. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0