Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

WCQR Celebrates 25 Years with holiday event

(WJHL) Amanda Hollifield and Christian Studer of WCQR talk about the history of the radio station as well as a community celebration happening Saturday, December 3rd from 4 – 9pm at Founder’s Park in Johnson City. For more information please visit www.WCQR.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special

Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, December 2, 2022

BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Food Truck Friday: Crew Brew Coffeehouse

BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

NEWPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll

(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport library hosts naloxone training

KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12

KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough

(WJHL) Nora Davis tells us about the holiday happenings in downtown Jonesborough including their themed Saturdays like Doggone Christmas. Guests can bring their pets for pictures with Santa. There will also be a costume contest at 1 p.m. For more information please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Styled & Dressed for the Holidays

(WJHL) Azlinn Edwards professional stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collections shows us some of the latest looks for the holidays and gives us some style tips on how to wear those looks for office wear and parties!. Be sure to check out her store downtown Johnson City during the...
wjhl.com

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, VA
wjhl.com

Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent search

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough COVID-19 memorial winding down after two years

JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Hands-on experience to spark students’ interest in the medical field

BRISTOL, VA

