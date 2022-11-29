Pet taxi opens for service in Dubai

(CBS Newspath) Pet owners in the United Arab Emirates face many difficulties that come along when owning a pet, especially with transportation, as most taxis and ride-sharing services do not allow animals.

Running an around-the-clock service, the owner of a pet taxi business drives around animals with or without their owners to daycare, the vet, or any other destination.

