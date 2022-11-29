Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
HCSO: Man arrested after admitting to shooting multiple cats
TAMPA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man is behind bars after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said he admitted to shooting multiple cats near his home. Osvaldo Garrido was booked into the Orient Road Jail on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, records show. Hillsborough County...
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
Tampa motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash, woman cited
Police said the 38-year-old was heading east on Adamo, when a Honda driver cut him off and collided with his motorcycle.
Tampa Police Chief O’Connor Asks To Be Disciplined After Off-Duty Golf Cart Incident
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department addressed a recent off-duty incident involving Chief of Police Mary O’Connor. On the evening of November 12, 2022, Chief O’Connor and her spouse were stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy while riding in a golf cart
Driver dies in crash involving jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa
A driver died in a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
Clearwater woman wanted for setting house on fire, killing 2 cats: police
Clearwater police said they are looking for a woman who they believe set her own house on fire.
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port woman found after being reported missing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
Woman accused in crash that killed deputy asks judge to grant bond
30-year-old Cassandra Smith faces six charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Graffiti artist leaves his calling card
Criminal mischief: Graffiti sprayed on a location on Legacy Trail brought police to the location where a city staff member said a volunteer reported previously seeing graffiti sprayed there. The officer walked to the part of the trail where there were numerous “tags” advertising the creator "@itsDBob" sprayed in red paint.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home. “I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said. It...
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
40 DUI arrests made over holiday weekend in Hillsborough County
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”
FHP: St. Pete man killed after van loses control, rolls over in crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 52-year-old man died in a crash in St. Petersburg after he lost control of a van at 4:08 p.m. Monday, troopers say. The man was driving southbound on I-275, just north of 4th Street, when he lost control for reasons that authorities do not know yet, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2