Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port woman found after being reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Graffiti artist leaves his calling card

Criminal mischief: Graffiti sprayed on a location on Legacy Trail brought police to the location where a city staff member said a volunteer reported previously seeing graffiti sprayed there. The officer walked to the part of the trail where there were numerous “tags” advertising the creator "@itsDBob" sprayed in red paint.
SARASOTA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding

A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
