Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
Navy Times
Navy releases petty officer advancement results
The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Navy ships appear to play ‘chicken’ in San Diego Bay; Navy investigating
Two Navy ships recently seemed like they were about to collide in San Diego Bay before both sharply turned away in what almost looked like a game of “chicken” with warships, triggering a Navy investigation. A video posted on Twitter showed the two-minute encounter Tuesday morning between the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
August von Mackensen: The German Field Marshal Dubbed ‘The Last Hussar’
Hussars originated in Central Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries and were made up of light cavalry soldiers. Though military in nature, they can easily be compared to a European version of the American cowboy. Legendary German Field Marshal August von Mackensen was dubbed “The Last Hussar” during his service, which included commanding units throughout the First World War, despite being in his 60s.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
Serial Killer American Soldier Terrorized And Strangled Women
America has bases in several countries. The soldiers in these areas do not always act on their best behavior when away to serve and protect. During World War II, atrocities also occurred off the battlefield.
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
MilitaryTimes
Black officer’s ‘lost’ Medal of Honor nomination nearing approval
One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, then-Capt. Paris Davis distinguished himself on June 18, 1965, during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese Army camp in Bong Son. After initial success, a major enemy counterattack wounded every American there — and he thought death for his comrades would soon follow.
Killed in WWII, B-17 tail gunner Staff Sgt. Nies accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, 23, a tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber who was killed during World War II, has been accounted for.
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider stealth bomber
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Northrop Grumman Corp. are set to unveil the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider on Friday at the company's Plant 42 in California.
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision
A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
U.S. WWII Intelligence Plotted To Fight The Japanese With Radioactive Foxes
The idea came after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. “Wild Bill” Donovan was the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) leader. This office was America’s wartime intelligence agency. Donovan told his scientists to find a way to “outfox” the Axis enemies. What followed were several crazy ideas and a literal fox concept. (source)
americanmilitarynews.com
New temporary home for USS Truman sailors features more privacy, better computer access, Navy says
When the USS Harry S. Truman carrier goes in for repairs soon, its 2,500 sailors will have access to new digs inspired by the cruise ship industry. On Monday, the Navy held a ribbon-cutting for Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 68, its first berthing barge in 22 years. The 609‐berth barge gives...
A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans
The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
americanmilitarynews.com
Fire on US carrier Abe Lincoln off CA coast; 9 injured
A fire broke out on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Tuesday morning and nine sailors were injured as the crew battled to contain the blaze. The U.S. Navy’s San Diego-based 3rd Fleet confirmed the fire on the ship in a Wednesday press release. The aircraft carrier was reportedly conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the fire broke out.
Comments / 10