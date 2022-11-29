Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Suspect flees deputies, one killed after collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was left dead after a high-speed pursuit in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shylek Pringle is facing multiple charges Friday. These include speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI. RCSD said Pringle was out...
wach.com
1 dead, 1 charged after fleeing from deputies causing collision, victim identified
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and a man has been charged after fleeing from deputies causing a collision, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Shylek Pringle is facing multiple charges including speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI. Deputies...
wach.com
Law enforcement visit West Columbia home possibly owned by father of missing 5-year-old
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are continuing their investigation of a missing 5-year-old and her father Antar Jeter, with deputies on Thursday seen at a West Columbia home, believed to be owned by him. Deputies have been searching for 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter after her mother,...
FOX Carolina
Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials. Sample HTML block.
wach.com
Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident. The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. According to the highway patrol, the victim was...
abccolumbia.com
Missing 25 year-old woman found say Orangeburg authorities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says 25 year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was found. She was last seen at 1504 Wingate Street on Nov. 11. Holmes requires daily medication for Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder, say authorities. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket.
wach.com
Richland County announces traffic enhancements to busy downtown Columbia intersection
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Changes are coming to one downtown Columbia's busiest intersections, as Richland County officials are set unveil new traffic flow enhancements to the Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue area. In a press release by the County, leaders say the project will add a new lane...
wspa.com
2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
Deputies use helicopter, drones in search for missing South Carolina man
Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on November 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.
wach.com
Sumter County child returned to legal guardian after being taken by biological mother
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A child who had been taken by his biological mother back in September is now back to his legal guardian, according to Sumter County officials on Friday. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Jessica Peebles, 29, turned over her child, Rowan Clemmons, 8,...
wach.com
Orangeburg County man found dead on Estate Court identified
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials have identified the 18-year-old found dead on Estate Court Tuesday. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ricke Irick of Orangeburg. Deputies at the scene Tuesday called his death "suspicious" after a caller said they found they Irick unconscious.
WIS-TV
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
wach.com
As search for missing 5-year-old continues, her former caregiver just wants her home safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The search for little 5 year old Aspen Jeter, in Orangeburg County continues. She's been missing since last week when her Mother, Crystal Jumper was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day. WACH FOX News sat down with Julie Jackson, a woman who...
North Augusta woman wanted by Miramar Police Department as person of interest after deadly hit and run
MIRAMAR, Fl. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is wanted by the Miramar Police Department after authorities say she is the registered driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. According to the Miramar Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, November 27th. Authorities say Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, SC, has […]
wach.com
Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
Comments / 1