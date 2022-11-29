ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WIS-TV

Suspect flees deputies, one killed after collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was left dead after a high-speed pursuit in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shylek Pringle is facing multiple charges Friday. These include speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI. RCSD said Pringle was out...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
GREENWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Missing 25 year-old woman found say Orangeburg authorities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says 25 year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was found. She was last seen at 1504 Wingate Street on Nov. 11. Holmes requires daily medication for Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder, say authorities. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wspa.com

2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County man found dead on Estate Court identified

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials have identified the 18-year-old found dead on Estate Court Tuesday. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ricke Irick of Orangeburg. Deputies at the scene Tuesday called his death "suspicious" after a caller said they found they Irick unconscious.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat was...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy