Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
WCQR Celebrates 25 Years with holiday event
(WJHL) Amanda Hollifield and Christian Studer of WCQR talk about the history of the radio station as well as a community celebration happening Saturday, December 3rd from 4 – 9pm at Founder’s Park in Johnson City. For more information please visit www.WCQR.org.
Styled & Dressed for the Holidays
(WJHL) Azlinn Edwards professional stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collections shows us some of the latest looks for the holidays and gives us some style tips on how to wear those looks for office wear and parties!. Be sure to check out her store downtown Johnson City during the...
Tails and Paws, check out these adorable animals up for adoption today
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tails and Paws highlight animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter, or you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You...
Tails and Paws for Friday, December 2, 2022
Bristol, Va. mayor “thrilled” to have Hard Rock Casino. Bristol, Va. mayor "thrilled" to have Hard Rock Casino. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co. ‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co. Hands-on experience to spark students’ interest in …. Hands-on experience to...
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough
(WJHL) Nora Davis tells us about the holiday happenings in downtown Jonesborough including their themed Saturdays like Doggone Christmas. Guests can bring their pets for pictures with Santa. There will also be a costume contest at 1 p.m. For more information please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others
Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others. Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings …. Community Heroes: Friends turn their grief into blessings for others. Kingsport library hosts naloxone training. Kingsport library hosts naloxone training. What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?. What makes...
‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Greene County looking for a unique overnight experience need to look no further than The Wandering Llamas farm and its “Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin.” Sandy Sgrillo, owner and operator of The Wandering Llamas, said her idea to coop up five cats into a tiny home and rent it […]
Parade kicks off the holiday season in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — People, churches, schools and businesses filled downtown Bristol Thursday night with the Christmas spirit. Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said there’s something about the spirit of a parade at nighttime. “People love a night parade; they ask when it was moved to the day if […]
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Food Truck Friday: Crew Brew Coffeehouse
Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special
Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
Hawkins event reminds community of Isaiah 117 House's purpose
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
Three kittens die after being dropped off ‘out of sight’ at animal shelter
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three out of five cats dropped off ‘out of sight’ at the Elizabethton/Carter County animal shelter have died. According to a post on social media from the shelter, employees found a tote ‘out of sight’ near a fence at the shelter. All five kittens were reportedly left in a closed tote […]
Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll
(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- They’re on t-shirts, beer steins and any piece of merchandise you can think of. The Budweiser Clydesdales are the stars of any show they’re in and always draw a crowd. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. “They were originally a gift from August Busch Jr. […]
Fighting a rare disease: Local parents raise awareness as baby faces SMARD
Fighting a rare disease: Local parents raise awareness as baby faces SMARD. Fighting a rare disease: Local parents raise awareness …. Fighting a rare disease: Local parents raise awareness as baby faces SMARD. What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales …. People follow them, line up for hours...
