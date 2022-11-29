ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to traffic incident

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says some roads have closed due to a traffic incident. GCSO advises people to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a current traffic issue. Deputies say a vehicle crash on CR 550 E near CR 250 S has closed the […]
14news.com

Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.
wevv.com

Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street

Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors called 911 to report a fire.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Friday afternoon. Dispatch says the crash occurred on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road. Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called to the site of the crash. Deputies say there...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction

Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Rise in vacant property damage

There is a rise in vacant properties being damaged due to homelessness and another incident occurred this morning when a fire erupted at a vacant home in Evansville. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 60 years of history will soon come crashing down in Owensboro. Utility crews plane to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks this weekend. Built in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020. Since then, the station...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville is hosting their annual Christmas weekend event starting Friday. “Christmas in Boonvillage” is an event happening in Boonville that starts Friday afternoon and runs till Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, the event will begin Friday with ‘Coffee with Santa’ from 3 p.m....
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More information released on Garfield Avenue shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have provided more information about the Garfield shooting. Police say on November 25, at about 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue while trying to sell marijuana. Officers say on December 1, a male juvenile was charged with Assault 1st and Robbery […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD looking for construction site thief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for who they believe be a woman who has been going into an apartment building under construction and stealing stuff over the past two weeks. They say this is happening at the Cinema Apartments on Hebron Ave, where Showplace Cinemas...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Progress being made on downtown Evansville stormwater park project

The launch of the next phase of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's "Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project" has been announced. Work is currently underway on the project at the site of the former Trinity church at 3rd and Court Street in downtown Evansville. This next phase of the project involves...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested for Henderson shooting in late November

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force said that a male juvenile faces first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th. According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot...
HENDERSON, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
103GBF

This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located

Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
EVANSVILLE, IN

