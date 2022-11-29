Read full article on original website
Avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to traffic incident
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says some roads have closed due to a traffic incident. GCSO advises people to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a current traffic issue. Deputies say a vehicle crash on CR 550 E near CR 250 S has closed the […]
14news.com
Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street
Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors called 911 to report a fire.
14news.com
Crews respond to crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Friday afternoon. Dispatch says the crash occurred on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road. Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called to the site of the crash. Deputies say there...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
14news.com
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
wevv.com
Rise in vacant property damage
There is a rise in vacant properties being damaged due to homelessness and another incident occurred this morning when a fire erupted at a vacant home in Evansville. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors...
14news.com
OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 60 years of history will soon come crashing down in Owensboro. Utility crews plane to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks this weekend. Built in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020. Since then, the station...
14news.com
Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville is hosting their annual Christmas weekend event starting Friday. “Christmas in Boonvillage” is an event happening in Boonville that starts Friday afternoon and runs till Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, the event will begin Friday with ‘Coffee with Santa’ from 3 p.m....
wevv.com
ISP: Evansville woman flees from traffic stop while driving under the influence
An Evansville woman is being charged after fleeing from a traffic stop while driving under the influence late Thursday night, according to the Indiana State Police. ISP says a Trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 near Bellemeade Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when they saw a car with expired registration.
14news.com
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force is warning businesses to take Tianeptine off of their shelves. Back in March, the drug became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana making it illegal to sell or own. Officials say Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names...
More information released on Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have provided more information about the Garfield shooting. Police say on November 25, at about 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue while trying to sell marijuana. Officers say on December 1, a male juvenile was charged with Assault 1st and Robbery […]
14news.com
EPD looking for construction site thief
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for who they believe be a woman who has been going into an apartment building under construction and stealing stuff over the past two weeks. They say this is happening at the Cinema Apartments on Hebron Ave, where Showplace Cinemas...
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
Video: Timelapse shows security center expansion in Jasper
JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook showing the construction of a new housing pod at the county security center in Jasper. You can view the full video in the video player above.
wevv.com
Progress being made on downtown Evansville stormwater park project
The launch of the next phase of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's "Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project" has been announced. Work is currently underway on the project at the site of the former Trinity church at 3rd and Court Street in downtown Evansville. This next phase of the project involves...
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested for Henderson shooting in late November
A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force said that a male juvenile faces first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th. According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
