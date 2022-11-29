Read full article on original website
Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sportsvisions is hosting its 15th annual Middle and High School Football Awards Luncheon next week. The event is set to take place on December 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Luke Ministry Center - located at 301 11th Street in Columbus. A special guest speaker...
Auburn High brings home flag football title, runner-up in 7A football championship
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn high school fielded two teams on Wednesday afternoon as both the girls and boys football teams competed for a state title. The Auburn flag football team played first inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Brooke Hallman threw for multiple touchdowns in the team’s 26-6 victory over Oxford.
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
Herschel Walker makes final visit to Chattahoochee Valley before run-off election
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a dance and an introduction, Hershel Walker greeted supporters at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on 13th Avenue in Columbus. The purpose of the rally is to continue to promote support for Walker and encourage voters to head to the polls. “What they want to...
INTERVIEW: Winner of BizPitch Columbus speaks about product
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 partnered with Startup Columbus for its Shark Tank-inspired competition BizPitch Columbus. Four entrepreneurs competed for first place with a chance of winning $15,000 worth of startup money for their venture. First-place winner Rashmi Hudson joined us in the studio to show more about...
NATAS to host Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Academy of Television Arts & Science (NATAS) is hosting a free Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Various topics will be discussed throughout the event, including how to win an Emmy,...
Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With applause, a standing ovation, and a yes vote. With full support from the Columbus city council, the Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city. the city plans to raise funds through grants to reopen the doors of the historic liberty theater that once played several African American artists like Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington and Columbus’ mother of blues Ma Rainey. “I think there is enough grant money out there, I think it’s enough money out there whether it’s in Washington or Atlanta to raise to make this happen,” says city council member says Glen Davis.
Columbus DA Turner YMCA holds open house for recent expansion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The DA Turner YMCA in Columbus celebrated its much-anticipated expansion. The community was invited out to a ribbon cutting and open house. Expansion of the facility on Warm Springs Road included two childcare classrooms and a full-size basketball court named in honor of Joey A. Loudermilk.
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country’s Barbecue is hosting its annual Reindeer Run. Leading up to the bi-city Christmas parade, Country’s Barbecue and the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding the 22nd annual Reindeer Run on December 3 at 9 a.m. at Country’s located at 2319 Broadway in Columbus.
Columbus police searching for 18-year-old, last seen near Knology Way
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 18-year-old Isaiah Henry was last seen near the 6000 block of Knology Way in Columbus on Tuesday, November 29 - between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Henry was last seen...
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country. School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000. Truist Bank is...
Columbus police continue search of driver in fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Pkwy.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident. On August 21, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive in reference to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
ALDOT to improve intersection of Summerville Rd., U.S. Hwy 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin improvements to the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. Highway 280. The improvements will begin December 5 and has an estimated timeline of 35 working days - or seven weeks - to complete the project. “We are a...
Lanett morning shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a morning shooting on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama. According to officials, officers received a report about a person arriving at the city’s fire and EMS state suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police met with the victim,...
2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. 42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Shorter...
Columbus Chamber of Commerce to hold 175th Annual Meeting & Gala
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 175th annual gala celebration. The 2022 Annual Meeting & Gala will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Ironworks Ballroom at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. The Jim Woodruff, Jr....
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Illges Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Rd in Columbus. According to officers, one person has been taken to the hospital due to the shooting. No word on any arrests. This incident is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week. These three furry friends are in need of their forever homes for the holidays. As a reminder dogs and cats are 10 to 15 year commitments, sometimes even longer. They come with responsibility and are more than just a gift to have under the tree this holiday season! But if you’re ready for a new family member we have a few to share!
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham continues to survey damage following overnight storms that swept across the state. Wednesday afternoon, NWS officials opted to upgrade the preliminary size and strength of a deadly Montgomery County tornado to an EF-2. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the upgrade means the tornado that hit the Flatwood community in a northern portion of the county had winds up to 115 mph.
Warming trend for next several days, Light showers possible
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and dry end to the workweek, but temperatures are actually going to warm up in the coming days overall. With a west to east flow across the country, a little rain may dot the windshield from time to time. Clouds for some of us...
