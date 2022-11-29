ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Winner of BizPitch Columbus speaks about product

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 partnered with Startup Columbus for its Shark Tank-inspired competition BizPitch Columbus. Four entrepreneurs competed for first place with a chance of winning $15,000 worth of startup money for their venture. First-place winner Rashmi Hudson joined us in the studio to show more about...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

NATAS to host Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Academy of Television Arts & Science (NATAS) is hosting a free Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Various topics will be discussed throughout the event, including how to win an Emmy,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With applause, a standing ovation, and a yes vote. With full support from the Columbus city council, the Liberty Theatre will now be owned by the city. the city plans to raise funds through grants to reopen the doors of the historic liberty theater that once played several African American artists like Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington and Columbus’ mother of blues Ma Rainey. “I think there is enough grant money out there, I think it’s enough money out there whether it’s in Washington or Atlanta to raise to make this happen,” says city council member says Glen Davis.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus DA Turner YMCA holds open house for recent expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The DA Turner YMCA in Columbus celebrated its much-anticipated expansion. The community was invited out to a ribbon cutting and open house. Expansion of the facility on Warm Springs Road included two childcare classrooms and a full-size basketball court named in honor of Joey A. Loudermilk.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country’s Barbecue is hosting its annual Reindeer Run. Leading up to the bi-city Christmas parade, Country’s Barbecue and the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding the 22nd annual Reindeer Run on December 3 at 9 a.m. at Country’s located at 2319 Broadway in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanett morning shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a morning shooting on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama. According to officials, officers received a report about a person arriving at the city’s fire and EMS state suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police met with the victim,...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. 42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Shorter...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus Chamber of Commerce to hold 175th Annual Meeting & Gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 175th annual gala celebration. The 2022 Annual Meeting & Gala will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Ironworks Ballroom at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. The Jim Woodruff, Jr....
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Illges Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Rd in Columbus. According to officers, one person has been taken to the hospital due to the shooting. No word on any arrests. This incident is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week. These three furry friends are in need of their forever homes for the holidays. As a reminder dogs and cats are 10 to 15 year commitments, sometimes even longer. They come with responsibility and are more than just a gift to have under the tree this holiday season! But if you’re ready for a new family member we have a few to share!
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham continues to survey damage following overnight storms that swept across the state. Wednesday afternoon, NWS officials opted to upgrade the preliminary size and strength of a deadly Montgomery County tornado to an EF-2. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the upgrade means the tornado that hit the Flatwood community in a northern portion of the county had winds up to 115 mph.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Warming trend for next several days, Light showers possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and dry end to the workweek, but temperatures are actually going to warm up in the coming days overall. With a west to east flow across the country, a little rain may dot the windshield from time to time. Clouds for some of us...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy