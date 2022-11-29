ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

Toys for Tots: Bring a toy, get a free cup of coffee

By Liz Dowell
 3 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Toys for Tots holiday drive is held annually by the Clayton Police Department.

On Friday, Dec. 2, from 8-10 a.m., the City Coffee House will be the location of the 5th annual Coffee with a Cop and Toys for Tots event.

The objective is to fit as many toys as possible into a police car. The Clayton Fire Department is holding a holiday toy drive, and the toys that were gathered on Friday will be added to the totals.

Trending: Eye-popping mansion rests on 230-acre estate in Carbondale, Illinois

Those who provide a toy to a child in need will be given a free cup of coffee of their choosing. In addition to that, there will be Santas who are dancing.

Members of the fire department, who will be there and ready to help, will help with the collection.

