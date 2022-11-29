Ye Walks Out Of Interview After He Claimed Donald Trump 'Lied' About Him

Photo: Getty Images

Ye claimed Donald Trump "lied" about him following his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the former president and accused white nationalist Nick Fuentes.



During an interview with Timcast IRL on Monday night, November 28, the artist formerly known as Kanye West decided to speak out after Trump reportedly called the Donda rapper "a seriously troubled man" in a post on his Truth Social app. He also reportedly told the Yeezy founder that it was a waste of time to run for president because he "can't win." Ye, who previously said Trump talked down on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian , responded by saying Trump is "known for lying."



“Look at Pence,” West said in reference to the former vice president who condemned his and Fuentes' presence at the dinner. “He sold Trump out. You know what I’m saying? I would’ve never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump. I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying. And when people used to tell me that he’s a liar, it’s like, you know I went into the trenches for Trump. There was no one else in my position that wore that hat.”



It all started after Ye made his first trip to Mar-a-Lago resort for a dinner. West arrived to the venue with well-documented racist Nick Fuentes and another person Karen Giorno who worked with the Trump campaign in Florida in 2016. During the dinner, he asked Trump to be running mate for the 2024 election, which reportedly infuriated Trump.



“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was gonna lose,” Ye said in a video he posted and deleted. “I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, ‘Woah woah, hold on, hold on, Trump. You’re talking to Ye.’”



Following the dinner, Trump claimed Ye set up the meeting to get "advice" from him and denied even knowing Fuentes. Not long afterward, Trump's former VP called on 45 to apologize for giving "a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table." After the host Tim Pool brought up Pence and mentioned his past antisemitism , the rapper randomly got up and left the interview. Milo Yiannopoulos, who's also a popular figure in the alt-right and attended the interview, also rushed out of the room to tend to Ye.



Ye's latest unhinged interview with a conservative media outlet comes weeks after he's lost various deals with adidas , JPMorgan Chase , and others who have cut ties with the rapper .

