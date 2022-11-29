Read full article on original website
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Man found dead in barrel a month after investigators believe he was killed
Investigators believe 39-year-old Rene Enriquez Jr. was killed at least a month before his body was found, according to court documents obtained by KTNV.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip drove on sidewalks to evade police, arrest report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of engaging in a fiery standoff Wednesday near the Las Vegas Strip almost struck tourists and officers as he tried to evade police, according to an arrest report. According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man,...
‘It was a situation that I wish could be taken back,’ Man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts discusses murder after sentencing
A Las Vegas man who dismembered a man and drove around with his severed head and body parts last year spoke with 8 News Now hours after his sentencing Thursday.
Man dead, woman injured after apartment shooting near UNLV, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting near UNLV that left a man dead and a woman injured. Metro police confirmed that the shooting occurred on Thursday at 7:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street at an apartment complex (near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive). An 8 News […]
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and another person injured in North Las Vegas.
One dead and another critically injured after shooting on Royal Crest Street
Las Vegas police say two victims with gunshot wounds were found after receiving multiple reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Man accused in mass stabbing attack on Vegas Strip not competent for trial
A man accused of stabbing eight people in what police called an "unprovoked" attack on the Las Vegas Strip is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help after 96-year-old hit while in marked crosswalk
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Police release video showing ‘vehicle of interest’ in deadly freeway shooting
Las Vegas police released a video showing what they are calling a "vehicle of interest" in a freeway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Vehicle chase, crash in North Las Vegas causes road closures
There is a heavy police presence at a North Las Vegas intersection causing all lanes to be blocked, according to RTC.
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts in coolers
A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.
1 Killed and 1 Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died and 1 person was injured due to the fatal accident. A 2015 TaoTao moped was traveling southbound and it was rear-ended by a truck. The male...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Las Vegas Strip suspect drives on sidewalk, arrested after 'barricade situation,' police say
A suspect who drove on the sidewalk and refused to stop for authorities was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas, police said.
‘Don’t hit Santa,’ Sunrise Hospital directs intoxicated and distracted driving prevention at teens
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old admitted to drinking tequila and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel and killing another driver early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. It’s the most recent example of reckless teenage driving that officials hope to avoid more of. Those efforts include demonstrating the real-world dangers of […]
VIDEO: Police release footage of fugitive arrest in Pahrump in attempted murder, kidnapping case involving elderly woman
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dies a month after collision near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died a month after they were hit by a car on Bonanza Road, northwest of downtown Las Vegas. The crash was reported on Oct. 29 just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bonanza and North City Parkway, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.
Fox5 KVVU
Board revokes Las Vegas plumbing contractor’s license after elderly woman’s home ‘left in shambles’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Contractors Board has revoked a license to of a Las Vegas plumbing contractor. According to the board, an 88-year-old woman was forced to live in a converted garage because her home was “left in shambles for months.”. In a news release,...
