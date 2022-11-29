ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t hit Santa,’ Sunrise Hospital directs intoxicated and distracted driving prevention at teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old admitted to drinking tequila and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel and killing another driver early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. It’s the most recent example of reckless teenage driving that officials hope to avoid more of. Those efforts include demonstrating the real-world dangers of […]
Motorcyclist dies a month after collision near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died a month after they were hit by a car on Bonanza Road, northwest of downtown Las Vegas. The crash was reported on Oct. 29 just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bonanza and North City Parkway, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
