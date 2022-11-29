Jerry J. Kapka of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Dec. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Oklahoma City, the son of Harlan and Ruth (Warlick) Kapka. Jerry was raised from an early age in Britton, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon discharge, he returned to Oklahoma City, where he worked for the city of Oklahoma City, until retirement in 1999. During that time, he moved his family to Yukon, Oklahoma, where he lived until the time of his death. After retirement, he became very active with Parkland Elementary and Independence Intermediate schools by assisting staff and children there in various roles.

YUKON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO