Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
yukonprogressnews.com
Jerry J. Kapka
Jerry J. Kapka of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Dec. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Oklahoma City, the son of Harlan and Ruth (Warlick) Kapka. Jerry was raised from an early age in Britton, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon discharge, he returned to Oklahoma City, where he worked for the city of Oklahoma City, until retirement in 1999. During that time, he moved his family to Yukon, Oklahoma, where he lived until the time of his death. After retirement, he became very active with Parkland Elementary and Independence Intermediate schools by assisting staff and children there in various roles.
yukonprogressnews.com
Robert Lee Symes
Robert Lee Symes, age 77, passed away peacefully on, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home in Yukon, Oklahoma. He was born on Sept. 3, 1945, in Oklahoma City. In 1969 he founded his own trucking and excavating company, ‘Robert L Symes Trucking,’ which he successfully ran for 51 years, alongside his wife.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Hit the road, Jack!’
Family, friends, attorneys, fellow judges and district court personnel converged on courtroom one at the Canadian County to bid farewell to Jack McCurdy II. The Yukon native has retired after 39 years in the legal profession, the last four as a Canadian County district judge. During a Nov. 28th retirement...
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Christmas with a Cop’ this Saturday in Yukon
Yukon police officers will help 28 children shop for gifts this Saturday Dec. 3 in the annual “Christmas with a Cop” program. Christmas with a Cop pairs police officers with local youth who may not be able to enjoy Christmas due to certain family circumstances, according to YPD officials.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Yukon Winter’ artwork showcased
A Yukon woman has created “Yukon Winter,” offering limited-edition prints to benefit a faith-based ministry just in time for the Christmas holiday season. “I created the artwork for the Compassionate Hands’ Christmas card,” said Alycia Barry, a local artist and civic leader. “And now I’m making...
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Nutcracker’ dances in Yukon this weekend
A staple of the local yuletide slate, The Nutcracker will dance into Yukon this weekend. Central Oklahoma Ballet stages its 27th annual production of this Christmas classic on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 inside the Yukon Fine Arts Center, 850 Yukon Ave. The Gene Cranfill Auditorium’s curtain will...
yukonprogressnews.com
Gift pays off Parkland students’ negative lunch balances
A holiday present came early this season to Parkland Elementary as every student with a negative lunch account balance had it paid off, thanks to a generous donation from the Roger J. Palacios Memorial Scholarship Fund. The gift – totaling $1,037 – helped pay more than 75 students’ negative lunch...
yukonprogressnews.com
Chilly forecast impacts Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market
Due to the extreme cold forecasted Saturday, some vendors for the Yukon Czech Christmas Market will move inside The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Other vendors will be outside in the parking lot in Yukon Main Street’s authentic representation of European Christmas markets. The fourth annual event will be...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon motorists advised of Christmas light route
Yukon Police advise motorists to be extra alert around the “Christmas in the Park” holiday tour at the Yukon City Park complex. Yukon Police Department officials have shared with the public suggested traffic routes for people who plan to visit Yukon’s Christmas lights extravaganza. Drivers are reminded...
yukonprogressnews.com
Parts of Yukon without power
Sections of the city of Yukon are currently without power. While the cause of the outage is not currently known, officials said they anticipated it could be restored by about 2 p.m. The Progress will provide updates as known.
Comments / 0