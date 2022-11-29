Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 13 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the fantasy playoffs just ahead, start/sit decisions become even more fraught than usual. One misstep could knock you out of playoff contention and leave you tormented by regret for months. So let’s not have any of that, OK? Let’s make this a December to remember. As always,...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Von Miller Says Odell Beckham Jr. Has Narrowed His Decision Down To 2 Teams
The NFL world is awaiting a decision from talented free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appears he's getting close. Beckham is currently recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered in last season's Super Bowl. However, the belief is that he will be healthy in time for the ...
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Buffalo Bills Announces Official Injury Decision On Von Miller
On a Tuesday night episode of his podcast titled "The VonCast," Bills' edge rusher Von Miller told listeners that he suffered knee damage in Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day victory against the Detroit Lions. Despite claiming that the injury "could have been better and could have been worse," ...
Fantasy football Week 13 studs, duds and sleepers: Don't sleep on Mike White this Sunday afternoon
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. Believe it or not, the final third...
nbcsportsedge.com
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Video Of Jameson Williams At Lions Practice Going Viral
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is still waiting to make his NFL debut for the team that drafted him No. 12 overall. But a new video suggests that his debut is on the way. On Wednesday, Lions insider Colton Pouncy of The Athletic posted a video of the...
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is 'Superstar'
Jameson Williams feels ready to debut for the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game
Coming off a game where he made the best catch he's made as a pro, tight end David Njoku is dealing with a new knee injury. Njoku was the only player that did not practice for the Browns on Wednesday due to an injury. Njoku recently missed a couple of...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 13: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 13 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 13: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fantasy football: Kittle, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 13
George Kittle and Cole Kmet are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 13. Mark Andrews tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
San Francisco 49ers Get Huge Defensive Boost Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The 49ers is a top-rated defense in the NFL, and it's about to get even better. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis and an ankle fracture for almost two months. Armstead, who hasn’t ...
Twitter Reacts: Lions Fans Want More of WR Jameson Williams
Lions fans are excited to see wideout Jameson Williams practice.
FOX Sports
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before.
Najee Harris Receives Important Wednesday Morning Injury Update
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was forced from Monday's 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts with an abdominal injury. Harris was able to depart the field under his own power, but the extent of his injury remained unclear. This was the case as of yesterday, when head coach ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
NBC Sports
Jameson Williams says he is “somewhere close” to full speed
The Lions drafted receiver Jameson Williams knowing it would take some time for him to make his rookie debut. He’s almost there. Williams has rehabbed for nearly 11 months after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the national championship game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff said Thursday that Williams is...
