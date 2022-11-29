Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Aldis Hodge Is Excited to Work With James Gunn as Hawkman
Aldis Hodge, who played Hawkman in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam is excited to work with James Gunn and Peter Safran to build the future of the DC Universe. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Christina Radish for Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption, Hodge revealed that he hasn’t spoken with Gunn about Hawkman yet, but hopes to start working on new JSA projects sooner, rather than later.
Collider
First 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings the Maximals and the Predacons to CCXP
As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy. Set in the Transformers universe,...
Will Smith made his first red carpet appearance since the Oscars slap at the 'Emancipation' premiere, alongside his family
Eight months after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith returned to the red carpet to promote his new film.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Poster Shows the Sun Setting on Star-Lord and Co.
Following the unveiling of the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, Disney were quick to show fans the first official poster for what will be James Gunn's third and final entry to his epic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
Collider
James Cameron's Activism Makes 'Avatar' More Powerful
The impending release of Avatar: The Way of Water has reignited discussions about why James Cameron’s original film was such an anomaly in nearly every way imaginable. The film’s unprecedented box office success, its use of emerging 3D technology, and its critical acclaim defied any expectations that doubters may have had. Everyone should have learned by now to never doubt Cameron, who managed to conceive of the entire world of Pandora on his own. There aren’t many other films that have grossed over $1 billion that aren’t sequels, comic book adaptations, reboots, or fairy tales; in fact, one of the only other ones that is similarly original is Cameron’s other blockbuster, Titanic.
Collider
Dominique Thorne Dishes on Her Solo Series 'Ironheart'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes the chapter on MCU Phase 4 on the big screen. The phase has been all about introducing new characters and the final movie gave us some major contenders for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. One among them is Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who’s effortlessly played MCU newcomer, Dominique Thorne. The character was the central point of conflict between two kingdoms with Talokan hunting her down and Wakanda protecting her. Now her story will continue with her standalone Disney+ series, Ironheart. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thorne tells fans can expect to see a different side of the character.
Collider
What Is the Difference Between Kang and He Who Remains? ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ Director Explains
More information about Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been coming to light during this weekend's CCXP expo in Brazil, and as part of the streamed panel with Hyper Omelette, fans have been treated to another nugget of info about what to expect from the movie's big bad, the legendary Marvel supervillain and chief antagonist of both Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kang the Conqueror.
Collider
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
Collider
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Poster Goes Primal for New Trilogy
CCXP has officially kicked off in Brazil and one of the first big properties shown at the event was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures. The film’s action-packed first trailer was shown, and new cast members were announced, but on top of that, the first poster for Rise of the Beast was also released.
Collider
'The Last of Us': 10 Must-Haves for HBO's Upcoming Series
The release of HBO’s The Last of Us is nearly upon us. Set to release on the 15th of January, 2023, the show’s first episode will premiere on HBO and HBO Max. It’s one of the most anticipated projects from the network behind House of the Dragon, promising to faithfully adapt one of the most beloved games ever made.
Collider
From 'Black Panther' to 'The Incredibles 2': The 10 Highest Grossing Superhero Movies of All Time
The evergrowing popularity surrounding superheroes has only grown over the last decade. The countless movies, TV shows, games, and comics have only assisted in skyrocketing the genre to where it is today. Franchises like Marvel, DC, and Disney have some of the most well-known, loveable characters, storylines, plots, scenes, and movies/series within the genre. And there's no denying that they are a big part of why superheroes are now a commonly liked thing.
Collider
David Harbour Talks 'Violent Night,' Saying Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' and "New Elements" in 'Thunderbolts'
In director Tommy Wirkola's (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) R-rated holiday comedy, Violent Night, David Harbour stars as Santa Claus who comes equipped with a Christmas bag of tricks. Produced by John Wick’s David Leitch, Violent Night takes place on Christmas Eve, when a group of mercenaries, led by the aptly-named Scrooge (John Leguizamo), take a wealthy compound hostage. Unfortunately for them, these mercenaries just made Santa’s naughty list. This brutal holiday flick also features National Lampoon’s Beverly D’Angelo, Cam Gigandet, and Edi Patterson.
Collider
Sight & Sound Best Films List: What Do the New Additions and Absences Mean?
It's a year ending in a two, so film geeks know what that means. It's time for a new edition of the Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time poll. A tradition based on the opinions of countess film critics that dates back to 1952 (and, starting in 1992, was paired up with a separate list of the greatest films as polled by directors), this list often serves, among other functions, as a great way to efficiently showcase quality movies from around the world. If you’re too daunted by all the options out there in the pantheon of global cinema, the films that top the Sight & Sound Greatest Films list can be a helpful way to cut through the noise. That’s just one of the many things readers can take away from this poll, with the various additions and subtractions from this edition of the list being especially enticing in terms of their underlying meaning.
Collider
‘“Sr.”’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Takes a Loving Look at His Offbeat Father
Everyone knows about Robert Downey Jr., the talented, stylish, Oscar-nominated actor whose winding career found its footing firmly in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. The success of that film would ultimately launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is—now over 30 films later—still thriving. Since first donning the Iron Man suit and iconic Tony Stark goatee, Junior has been named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world as well as Forbes’ highest-paid actor. But what about Robert Downey Sr.? That’s the question at the beating heart of “Sr.”, a documentary examining the life and work of the counter-cultural censor-averse artist that is just as tender and irreverent as the man himself.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Highlights an Emotional Conclusion to the MCU Trilogy
At this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, the expo kicked the weekend’s events off with panels for Disney’s Marvel Studios, with big news ahead of the franchise’s Phase 5. President and producer Kevin Feige attended the panels, joined by the cast of director James Gunn’s third and final entry to his MCU trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where they finally shared the first official trailer with the world.
Collider
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Breakdown: First Look at Autobots, Maximals & Terrorcons
The first teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released, giving fans an exciting preview of the 90s nostalgia and fresh set of characters in this addition to the Transformers film series. This addition is planned to be the first installment for a new trilogy, which follows the same continuity as Bumblebee from 2018. Inspired by the 1996 Transformers: Beast Wars television show, this movie will feature two new factions of Transformers: the animalistic Maximals and the dangerous Terrorcons. The teaser trailer features a first look at the expanded roster of Transformers ready to hit the big screen, so we take a look and get primed for the action that is on its way.
Collider
‘John Wick' Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Has Lance Reddick Returning as Charon
The concierge of the Continental Hotel will return to perform his duties in the upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina. Lance Reddick has signed on to join Ana de Armas in the film, making him the latest in a string of prominent returning cast members from the parent franchise. He’s set to reunite with his colleagues Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and Anjelica Huston in the film.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Zoe Saldaña Says Playing Sigourney Weaver's Mother Was "Exhilarating"
While most Hollywood movies take a short amount of time to release a sequel, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has taken thirteen years after the release of the original movie. The long gap is rightfully attributed to creating a cinematic world with the right technology and people. The sequel will take place years after the events of the first film and now showcases Jake and Neytiri’s family. Interestingly, the plot also provided the director with a way to bring back Sigourney Weaver as the couple’s adopted teenage daughter Kiri. The sequel will also add Kate Winslet as part of the water tribe, Metkayina. In a new interview with Empire, Zoe Saldaña talks about working with both actors.
Collider
Bruce Campbell Shares New ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Image Teasing a Family Torn Apart
2023 is being set up as another killer year for horror. So many iconic horror franchises returned this year and next year is no different. One of the most notable franchises making a sinister comeback is Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The highly anticipated film comes out in April and now producer Bruce Campbell has shared a new image teasing that this latest horror story is a family affair.
Collider
'Los Espookys' Deserved Better Than Cancellation
Come on, 2022, we need to have a conversation. Already you have brought about the end of the sublime comedy that was Joe Pera Talks With You. Then you decided to bring to a close the clever sitcom Rutherford Falls on a cliffhanger. Now you tell me that you are canceling the one-of-a-kind Los Espookys so soon after its long-awaited second season? Why must you get rid of some of the best shows out there? All of these were great works that, in their own ways, proved to be the funniest and most creative in a landscape that is deeply lacking in these qualities. In particular, Los Espookys was operating on a comedic wavelength that we were all the better for getting to experience. For those that haven’t yet seen it, there was just something special in how silly it all was. If there is one thing that can come from its unfortunate cancellation, it is to shout from the rooftops about what made it such a standout and why it deserved more to continue its exploration of horror injected with humor.
Comments / 0