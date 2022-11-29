Come on, 2022, we need to have a conversation. Already you have brought about the end of the sublime comedy that was Joe Pera Talks With You. Then you decided to bring to a close the clever sitcom Rutherford Falls on a cliffhanger. Now you tell me that you are canceling the one-of-a-kind Los Espookys so soon after its long-awaited second season? Why must you get rid of some of the best shows out there? All of these were great works that, in their own ways, proved to be the funniest and most creative in a landscape that is deeply lacking in these qualities. In particular, Los Espookys was operating on a comedic wavelength that we were all the better for getting to experience. For those that haven’t yet seen it, there was just something special in how silly it all was. If there is one thing that can come from its unfortunate cancellation, it is to shout from the rooftops about what made it such a standout and why it deserved more to continue its exploration of horror injected with humor.

