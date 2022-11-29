JB Hunt awards $55K to elementary classrooms through 10th Adopt-a-Class program

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announced on Tuesday it is continuing the good fortune of its Adopt-a-Class program by awarding $55,000 in total to 55 classrooms throughout the country during the program’s 10 th consecutive year.

J.B. Hunt describes the program as an annual company initiative providing classrooms with resources to obtain learning supplies and additional classroom essentials.

The program was founded in 2013 and allows drivers to have a direct impact on giving to the community. Each year, J.B. Hunt drivers nominate their child or grandchild’s classroom – kindergarten through fifth grade – for a chance to receive a school supply donation by submitting an essay. Once the recipients are notified, drivers often visit the classrooms to congratulate the teacher and students.

“Adopt-a-Class is one of my favorite programs we offer at J.B. Hunt because it enriches education for students all throughout the country, specifically for the families of our drivers,” said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at J.B. Hunt. “Teachers work hard to ensure their students have the resources they need to be successful, and it’s imperative we do our part in giving back to the communities we live in.”

According to a release, 255 classrooms across the country have been selected for Adopt-a-Class since its beginning, bringing J.B. Hunt’s total classroom donation to more than $200,000. J.B. Hunt says it resulted from a previous pen-pal-like program the company hosted in which drivers would send postcards to the classrooms describing the places they would visit while traveling for their job.

As more local and regional driving opportunities became available, the program evolved to maintain the educational benefits and experience of drivers engaging with students, the release said.

Chante Gordon, an elementary teacher in North Riverside, Illinois, shared how excited her students were to be selected as a recipient of J.B. Hunt’s Adopt-a-Class program.

“I cannot thank J.B. Hunt enough for the generous donation and making today so special for my students. They were thrilled to have their own gift bags to open, ask their questions, learn about what a truck driver does, and especially seeing the truck and honking the horn,” explained Gordon. “So many students told me this was the “best day ever!” and are excited to help make decisions about what we will purchase for our classroom. It was truly such a special day and one we will remember!”

