Ellenville, NY

Man Accused Of Threatening Shooting At Bank In Ellenville

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
The bank where the alleged threat was made. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

An irate Hudson Valley customer was arrested for allegedly threatening to come back and shoot up the bank.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the M&T Bank located on Route 209 in the village of Ellenville.

Ellenville police responded to the bank for a report of an irate customer who had threatened to come back and shoot up the bank and to shoot police if they came to his home, said the Ellenville Police.

Officers immediately placed the bank on lockdown and secured it as an investigation identified the customer as Orange County resident Guy Matthew Lorenz, age 54, of Pine Bush, police said.

Investigators found that Lorenz has previously obtained permits for explosives through his employment.

As a result, the bank was then closed and wasn't reopened until Lorenz was in custody, police said.

The Ellenville Police, along with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office located Lorenz at his home in Pine Bush and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat and released without bail.

Lorenz is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

"In the world and climate that we live in today, where mass shootings are becoming the rule rather than the exception, law enforcement cannot ignore any instance where these types of threats are made, whether or not they are said out of frustration during the heat of the moment," said Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion.

Mattracion added that in this instant innocent employees were distraught by Lorenz's actions until he was in custody.

