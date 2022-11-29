Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Celebrates 185 years of Service
For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area,…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service
Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service. For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area, drew the attention of colonists, who began flocking to the area’s rich timber, farmland, and grazing pastures. After Texas won her independence from Mexico in 1836, Montgomery became the focal point of a stagecoach line that ran from Houston to Huntsville, increasing the region’s prominence.
mocomotive.com
Stock the Sleigh: Last day for Montgomery County Food Bank fundraiser
It’s the last day for the Montgomery County Food Bank’s annual fundraiser Stock the Sleigh! Come up to the food bank today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family for photos with Santa, fun, games, snacks and a light display, and bring along your non-perishable items or cash donations! Help the food bank meet their 1 million meal goal for 2022!
mocomotive.com
Pet Food Pantry For Senior Citizens – December 3, 2022
LSAWL is sponsoring a Pet Food Pantry for senior citizens in Montgomery County on Saturday, December 3rd in New Caney. Please share and thank you Lonestar Animal Welfare League for all that you do in Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4564110. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/11/pet-food-pantry-for-senior-citizens-december-3-2022/
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development to build third master-planned community in Montgomery County
Houston-based Johnson Development Corp. has teamed up with California-based IHP Capital Partners for a yet-to-be-named community outside Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2022/11/30/johnson-development-montgomery-county-community.html?ana=RSS&s=article_search.
mocomotive.com
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
mocomotive.com
Groundbreaking planned for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah
A project to extend David Memorial Drive will begin in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 will begin in 2023 following road clearing in late 2022, according to Kathie Reyer, city administrator for the city of Shenandoah. Tree and brush clearing, budgeted at $170,000, is expected to be completed by February, officials said. A groundbreaking ceremony for the road project will take place Dec. 6, and construction on the project is estimated to begin in April. Shenandoah is providing $2 million for the project; Montgomery County is providing $5 million; and the city of Conroe is providing $2.1 million because the project will touch each of those jurisdictions, Reyer said.
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands sees crime level off from 2021 spike, but fraud and scams are on the rise
Montgomery County law enforcement officials say crime is leveling off in The Woodlands after a spike in 2021 but fraud and scams are on the rise. Capt. Tim Holifield with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said crime has ticked back up after a drop in 2020 due to lockdown conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crimes where scammers target teens and elderly have Holifield urging residents to be aware, especially during the holiday season.
mocomotive.com
12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter
12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Without further delay, let’s kick off our very special partnership with Lone Star Animal Welfare League: Introducing the Twelve Dogs of Christmas! Our Twelve Dogs of Christmas have been patiently waiting for homes for far too long. LSAWL believes all dogs should have a home in time for the holidays. To help a few dogs who have been waiting the longest, LSAWL is sending each home with a stocking stuffed with goodies to make their adoptions that much sweeter. This includes a 3-month supply of Advantage Multi, a $25 Petco gift card, a handmade blanket, a collar and leash, and a personalized ornament to adorn their new family’s tree. If any of these select dogs are pulled by a reputable rescue before they are adopted, LSAWL will add a $150 donation, up to three dogs per rescue. Please consider giving one of these wonderful pups a home. They are all volunteer favorites as you can tell by the many photos and comments left by their adoring fans. Click the links below to read through the comments and then come meet them for yourself. Stay tuned as we showcase one dog each day. Pictured here are dogs, from left to right: Krissy, Hilo, Elliot, Serena and Keyton.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Business To Give Away HVAC System This Holiday Season
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — In the spirit of the season, Carl’s Quality Cooling and Heating is giving away one free residential heating and cooling system to someone in need. If you know a resident within the community who is experiencing financial hardship and is in need of a new HVAC system, please use this form to nominate them.
mocomotive.com
Construction on $52M Magnolia bypass connecting FM 1488 and Texas 249 still years away
While most of the road projects approved in a 2015 Montgomery County bond election for $280 million are complete, construction on the $52 million Magnolia bypass connecting FM 1488 and Texas 249 is still years away. Emily Black, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation Houston region, said the…
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
mocomotive.com
Near Death Experience for Two Drivers in Texas State Highway Road Mishap
At least two drivers were critical following a reported major road accident on a Texas state highway. North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported significant accident on SH 105 East, just east of FM 1485, at around 4:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. When units got…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to wear special 185th anniversary badge
As its 185th anniversary approaches, some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be wearing special badges to commemorate the occasion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Sheriff-s-deputies-special-185th-anniversary-badge-17623877.php.
mocomotive.com
Two people killed after tornado outbreak hits south
(ABC NEWS) — Two people have died in central Alabama after a tornado struck Montgomery County overnight, officials said. At least 29 tornadoes have touched down in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Montgomery Fire Rescue saved one person and extracted two bodies from the Alabama home. Another person has been…
mocomotive.com
Best places to see holiday decorations in Montgomery County, from lights to festive storefronts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tis the season for twinkling Christmas lights, holiday storefronts and all the festive decorations that come with the holiday season. In Montgomery County, there are several locations to fill your cup with Christmas cheer as you take in the…
mocomotive.com
NTSB: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash that killed Montgomery pilot, 5 others
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, including a Montgomery County pilot, a group of historic fighter planes was told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released this week. The report did not give a cause of the crash.
mocomotive.com
Top football images of 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Staff photographer Jason Fochtman’s top 50 images from Montgomery County’s 2022 high school football season. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/Top-football-images-of-2022-17625236.php.
mocomotive.com
TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105
At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
Comments / 0