Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service

Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service. For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area, drew the attention of colonists, who began flocking to the area’s rich timber, farmland, and grazing pastures. After Texas won her independence from Mexico in 1836, Montgomery became the focal point of a stagecoach line that ran from Houston to Huntsville, increasing the region’s prominence.
Stock the Sleigh: Last day for Montgomery County Food Bank fundraiser

It’s the last day for the Montgomery County Food Bank’s annual fundraiser Stock the Sleigh! Come up to the food bank today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family for photos with Santa, fun, games, snacks and a light display, and bring along your non-perishable items or cash donations! Help the food bank meet their 1 million meal goal for 2022!
Pet Food Pantry For Senior Citizens – December 3, 2022

LSAWL is sponsoring a Pet Food Pantry for senior citizens in Montgomery County on Saturday, December 3rd in New Caney. Please share and thank you Lonestar Animal Welfare League for all that you do in Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4564110. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/11/pet-food-pantry-for-senior-citizens-december-3-2022/
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend

Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
Groundbreaking planned for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah

A project to extend David Memorial Drive will begin in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 will begin in 2023 following road clearing in late 2022, according to Kathie Reyer, city administrator for the city of Shenandoah. Tree and brush clearing, budgeted at $170,000, is expected to be completed by February, officials said. A groundbreaking ceremony for the road project will take place Dec. 6, and construction on the project is estimated to begin in April. Shenandoah is providing $2 million for the project; Montgomery County is providing $5 million; and the city of Conroe is providing $2.1 million because the project will touch each of those jurisdictions, Reyer said.
The Woodlands sees crime level off from 2021 spike, but fraud and scams are on the rise

Montgomery County law enforcement officials say crime is leveling off in The Woodlands after a spike in 2021 but fraud and scams are on the rise. Capt. Tim Holifield with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said crime has ticked back up after a drop in 2020 due to lockdown conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crimes where scammers target teens and elderly have Holifield urging residents to be aware, especially during the holiday season.
12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter

12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Without further delay, let’s kick off our very special partnership with Lone Star Animal Welfare League: Introducing the Twelve Dogs of Christmas! Our Twelve Dogs of Christmas have been patiently waiting for homes for far too long. LSAWL believes all dogs should have a home in time for the holidays. To help a few dogs who have been waiting the longest, LSAWL is sending each home with a stocking stuffed with goodies to make their adoptions that much sweeter. This includes a 3-month supply of Advantage Multi, a $25 Petco gift card, a handmade blanket, a collar and leash, and a personalized ornament to adorn their new family’s tree. If any of these select dogs are pulled by a reputable rescue before they are adopted, LSAWL will add a $150 donation, up to three dogs per rescue. Please consider giving one of these wonderful pups a home. They are all volunteer favorites as you can tell by the many photos and comments left by their adoring fans. Click the links below to read through the comments and then come meet them for yourself. Stay tuned as we showcase one dog each day. Pictured here are dogs, from left to right: Krissy, Hilo, Elliot, Serena and Keyton.
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes

Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to wear special 185th anniversary badge

As its 185th anniversary approaches, some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be wearing special badges to commemorate the occasion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Sheriff-s-deputies-special-185th-anniversary-badge-17623877.php.
Two people killed after tornado outbreak hits south

(ABC NEWS) — Two people have died in central Alabama after a tornado struck Montgomery County overnight, officials said. At least 29 tornadoes have touched down in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Montgomery Fire Rescue saved one person and extracted two bodies from the Alabama home. Another person has been…
NTSB: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash that killed Montgomery pilot, 5 others

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, including a Montgomery County pilot, a group of historic fighter planes was told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released this week. The report did not give a cause of the crash.
Top football images of 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Staff photographer Jason Fochtman’s top 50 images from Montgomery County’s 2022 high school football season. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/Top-football-images-of-2022-17625236.php.
TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105

At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
