Packers Could Make Life Easier for Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are a bad football team in 2022. That was evident when they got walloped in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and not even a brief winning streak could change that reality. Now fading and facing injury, they could make things easier for Minnesota down the stretch.
4 Vikings Starters Will Hit Free Agency after the Season
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the first-year general manager, tried to fill as many holes as possible in the offseason. His task wasn’t easy, as the team needed multiple new starters on defense and was over the cap limit. For that reason, Adofo-Mensah signed players to cheap one-year deals. Four Vikings starters will hit free agency.
Our Staff Prediction for Jets at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets is ready. The Vikings can hit a 10-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on eight occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 3-8 (.272) all-time versus New York.
4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster
A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
Former Vikings QB Done for the Year
Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
PurplePTSD: Week 13 Injury Report, MIN-NYJ, Jefferson’s Award
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PPTSD reviews the Vikings injury report and update from Thursday....
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 12
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 12: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 30th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Vikings Depth Chart, Week 13 vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are three-point favorites at home this weekend versus the New York Jets. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to six losses in seven games by the Green Bay Packers. New York is 7-4 after disemboweling the Chicago Bears, 31-10, in Week 12. But the Jets need a win to keep pace in the AFC’s playoff race.
Viking 2022 Success Was Built through Prior Failures
For the Minnesota Vikings players and coaches, their 9-2 record through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 season might not have been expected. But to a man, if you ask them about their success, they’ll tell you that it’s also far from a surprise. That juxtaposition might...
PurplePTSD: Incredibly Favorable Schedule, Ellefson Returns, North Roundup
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – If one leaves their cynical Vikings lenses by the wayside,...
Guess Who’s Back, Back Again — at Practice.
Maybe The Real Slim Shady could stand up, but Marshall Mathers doesn’t play for the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, Christian Darrisaw was back at practice, and soon Kirk Cousins could have his future All-Pro back to protect his blindside. Having suffered concussions in consecutive weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have understandably...
Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Jets
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 172 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the storylines for MIN-NYJ. Particularly, Sauce Gardner, Tyler Conklin, and homefield advantage in the postseason are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Lil Kirko Meets Big Kirko
A soon-to-be eight-year-old Minnesota Vikings fan is acting as a de facto mascot — or embodiment — of the team, as the franchise has a 9-2 record at the start of December. It’s all positive vibes after the Vikings rebounded from a 40-3 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 by defeating the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thanksgiving night. And no symbol of “positive vibes” is more stellar than Lincoln Gustafson of Iowa.
OfficeGate, Justin Jefferson, and the Former Coach
ESPN published an article this week about Justin Jefferson’s rise to power, and the generalized takeaway pertained to Mike Zimmer’s office. Broadly, the piece describes Jefferson’s ascent in the NFL, personality, and prominence within the Vikings organization, a fascinating piece of journalism from Tim Keown. But check...
Mike White Mania and Other MIN-NYJ Storylines
In Week 13 of the 2022 season, the Vikings face the Jets at home. The season started unexpectedly with a strong 9-2 record, and the Vikings are on pace for the second seed in the NFC playoffs. Robert Saleh’s Jets are a strong opponent, and there are a few interesting storylines to watch.
How Long until Vikings Ixnay Turf?
This season, there has been an uproar from the NFL Players Association when it comes to playing surfaces. With so many athletes clamoring for safer conditions, turf fields have come under fire. It’s probably not realistic to expect cold-weather teams to have grass fields, but the Vikings are one of seven teams doing the absolute worst.
How Much Has T.J. Hockenson Mattered to Minnesota?
Just before the trade deadline expired the Minnesota Vikings made arguably the biggest deal for the best offensive player moved. Grabbing T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah provided Kevin O’Connell with another weapon in the passing game. How much has he mattered to Kirk Cousins?. Drafted 8th...
