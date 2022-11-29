WATCH: Auburn introduces new head football coach Hugh Freeze

AUBURN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Auburn Tigers officially introduced their new head coach, Hugh Freeze, to the public during a press conference Tuesday morning.

An announcement made Monday by Auburn athletic director John Cohen confirmed that the former Liberty University head coach would be taking over on the Plains as the university’s 28th head football coach.

“After a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said in a statement. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.”

Prior to his time at Liberty, Freeze had made stops in Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-16). The Oxford, Mississippi native led each school to double-digit win seasons, while helping Ole Miss to a top 10 national finish in 2015.

In 2017, he resigned from Ole Miss following an investigation that showed a “pattern of personal misconduct,” including 21 violations of academic, booster and recruiting misconduct, most of which happened under Freeze’s watch.

Freeze’s on-field coaching record in 12 years is 103-47.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

