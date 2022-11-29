Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Our Staff Prediction for Jets at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets is ready. The Vikings can hit a 10-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on eight occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 3-8 (.272) all-time versus New York.
Former Vikings QB Done for the Year
Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
OfficeGate, Justin Jefferson, and the Former Coach
ESPN published an article this week about Justin Jefferson’s rise to power, and the generalized takeaway pertained to Mike Zimmer’s office. Broadly, the piece describes Jefferson’s ascent in the NFL, personality, and prominence within the Vikings organization, a fascinating piece of journalism from Tim Keown. But check...
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
Jets Provide a Familiar Situation for Vikings
Turning the page from a Thanksgiving victory against the New England Patriots, Kevin O’Connell’s Minnesota Vikings face a familiar test in the New York Jets. Rounding out their tour of the AFC East, yet another backup will take the field against Ed Donatell’s defense. Although the New...
A Look Back at When Antoine Winfield Nearly Became a Jet
From 2004-2012, Antoine Winfield was a star cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings. He was, without a doubt, one of the most well-respected Vikings during that time, both within the organization and with the fans. Winfield was a classy individual during his nine seasons with the team, and he is one...
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
What to Expect from a Conklin Reunion
It’s become an unfortunate yearly ritual that Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will suffer some sort of significant injury. This year that led to the acquisition of Detroit Lions tight end, T.J. Hockenson. Last season it allowed for the emergence of Tyler Conklin, and he cashed in with the New York Jets because of it. Now he’s headed back for a reunion.
Guess Who’s Back, Back Again — at Practice.
Maybe The Real Slim Shady could stand up, but Marshall Mathers doesn’t play for the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, Christian Darrisaw was back at practice, and soon Kirk Cousins could have his future All-Pro back to protect his blindside. Having suffered concussions in consecutive weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have understandably...
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 12 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 170 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 12 weeks with Josh Frey. Particularly, the win over New England, the matchup upcoming versus New...
How Would Mike Zimmer Help this Vikings Defense?
Vikings fans have been participating in a lot of hand-wringing in recent discussions of the defense. The pass rush has been blah and coverage inconsistent. Furthermore, the run defense has too often been non-existent. It’s these struggles that have me wondering: how would Mike Zimmer help this Vikings defense?
20 Brief & Essential Facts: Vikings-Jets
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the New York Jets, who are three-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 13. The game is on December 4th, 2022, at noon pm CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. These...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 13
The Minnesota Vikings host a Week 13 game with the New York Jets on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 12th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New England Patriots in Week 12, while the Jets thumped the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, 31-10. New York, now 7-4 through 11 games, temporarily holds the AFC’s seventh playoff seed.
A Tale of 2 Cornerbacks and Opposite Trends
Last week against the New England Patriots, Minnesota found themselves without two of their top cornerback options. It was an all-hands-on-deck approach that wound up proving victorious. With another test this week, the two young corners couldn’t be trending in more opposite directions. A few weeks ago, Akayleb Evans...
Explained: What to Expect against the Jets
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 171 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings matchup with the New York Jets. Bryant McKinnie joins. Particularly, Mike White, the Vikings versus-backup-QB history, and Patrick Peterson are...
Is Danielle Hunter Going to Set Records?
The star of the Minnesota Vikings defensive pass rush this season has been former Green Bay Packers star Za’Darius Smith. While he’s gotten plenty of the notoriety this season, longtime star Danielle Hunter has been healthy and is quietly making his way towards some new records. Coming into...
